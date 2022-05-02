News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Garden adds extra date for Encanto outdoor cinema due to demand

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:00 AM May 2, 2022
It seems that everyone is talking about Bruno at the moment, with an extra showing added for Encanto at a Norfolk outdoor cinema.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden iin South Walsham is running an outdoor cinema at select dates over the summer, starting with Disney animated musical Encanto on Wednesday, June 1.

As this has completely sold out, an extra date has been added at the end of the season on Wednesday, August 31.

The other films being shown throughout the summer are A Star is Born, Monty Python's Meaning of Life, Moana, The Greatest Showman, Pulp Fiction and the Dark Knight.

At The Star is Born event there will also be a barbecue. 

The tea room window will be open during the screenings for drinks and snacks but you are welcome to bring your own.

Showings may be postponed in bad weather conditions and dogs are not allowed. 

Buy tickets at fairhavengarden.co.uk

Film
Norfolk

