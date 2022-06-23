Outdoor cinema returning to estate with films including Grease and Encanto

Watch a film under the stars at Holkham Hall. - Credit: John Smalley/Adventure Cinema

Get ready to belt out your favourite show tunes as an outdoor cinema is coming back to the Holkham Estate this summer.

Holkham Hall and Adventure Cinema are showing five movie musicals in August - The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia, Disney's Encanto, Bohemian Rhapsody and Grease.

Two of the films being showcased on the big screen, Grease and The Greatest Showman, will be sing-a-longs.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs and can enjoy a picnic alongside the films.

Holkham Hall is hosting an outdoor cinema this summer showing five movie musicals - Credit: Denise Bradley

There will also be a bar and hot food and snacks available.

On Friday, August 19 Grease will be shown at 8pm, on Saturday, August 20 it is Encanto at 2pm and Mamma Mia at 8pm and on Sunday, August 21 The Greatest Showman is at 2pm and Bohemian Rhapsody at 7pm and you can enter early to soak up the atmosphere.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite and range from £14.50 for a standard adult ticket to £20.50 for VIP with a luxury deck chair and popcorn.