Huge video games convention coming to Norfolk Showground

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:44 PM February 28, 2022
A 12 hour game-a-thon held at One Life Left cafe in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. Byline: Sonya Duncan

One Life Left gaming café in Norwich is launching a video games convention at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A Norwich gaming café is levelling up in 2022 by launching a huge video games convention at the Norfolk Showground.

The team behind One Life Left in St Benedicts Street, now in its sixth year of trading, is running the OLL '22 Video Games Convention over the weekend of April 9 and 10 from 10am to 8pm.

The OLL '22 Video Games Convention takes place this April. 

The OLL '22 Video Games Convention takes place this April. - Credit: One Life Left

Supported by the Centre for Computing History, there will be a huge gaming area.

Expect casual games, hi-score challenges and competitions with formats from the 80s to present day from more than 60 exhibitors. 

Other highlights include a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament on Saturday and a video games quiz on Sunday, with prizes including Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. 

The guests and content creators coming to the OLL '22 Video Games Convention.

The guests and content creators coming to the OLL '22 Video Games Convention. - Credit: One Life Left

There will be many special guests on the main stage and traders selling games, merchandise and refreshments. 

The event supports charity Special Effect, which helps disabled players gain easier access to gaming.

Day tickets cost £15 for adults (14+) and £10 for children (6-13) with weekend passes available at ollgames.co.uk

