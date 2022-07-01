West Norfolk beach named the best in the east

Old Hunstanton Beach has been named the beach of the year in the East - Credit: Ian Burt

A west Norfolk beach has been named as the best in the east.

The coast at Old Hunstanton is the regional winner in the Sunday Times' '50 Best Beaches Guide'.

The beach, just to the north Hunstanton itself, is known for its distinct striped cliffs and expanse of fine, golden sand which slopes gently to the sea.

It also features its own shipwreck, with the remains of Sheraton, a former trawler wrecked in 1947, visible on the sands.

The beach was chosen by Chris Haslam, the Sunday Times' chief travel writer, who selected the top 50 out of more than 800 he visited around the UK’s coast.

Other Norfolk beaches on the list are those at Happisburgh, Brancaster and Sea Palling.

In Suffolk, Southwold Denes, Dunwich and Felixstowe North were all selected.

The guide gives readers a description of the scenery and setting, as well as all the practical information needed to plan a beach day, including car parking, toilets, refreshments, shops and accommodation.

The Sunday Times named Old Hunstanton Beach as the best beach in the East - Credit: Archant

Mr Haslam said: "This has been the 15th circumnavigation of the British coast for me, and the second for my Jack Russell assistant Dave T. Dog.

"Over eight weeks we've seen sunrises and sunsets, sand and shingle, surfed with dolphins and kayaked with seals.

"We've navigated canyon-like lanes to empty coves, queued to get onto urban hotspots, and, in one case, swam through a tunnel to reach an otherwise inaccessible bay.

Old Hunstanton Cliffs. Picture Visit Norfolk - Credit: Archant

"This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available and it proves that, when the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth."