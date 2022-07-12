News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Cycle route that goes through Norfolk named one of the best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:16 PM July 12, 2022
CAPTION; Photos of Cyclist Ben Devonport cycling in Thetford Forest.PHOTO; Matthew UsherCOPY; EDP2

The Old Chalk Way, which passes through west Norfolk to reach Holme-next-the-Sea, has been named as one of the best long-distance cycle routes in the UK - Credit: Matthew Usher

With its relatively flat terrain and ample countryside, Norfolk is a favourite destination for cyclists.

And according to the iNews, there is one route that goes through the county which is one of the best to ride on in the UK and Ireland.

The Old Chalk Way, which stretches from Dorset to west Norfolk, covers 357 miles coast to coast.

The national paper says it is one of the best long-distance cycle routes in the UK and is said to pass through some of England's "loveliest landscapes".

The route follows the Greater Ridgeway, an ancient chalk line connecting Lyme Regis on the Jurassic Coast to Holme-next-the-Sea on The Wash.

The trail passes through Norfolk from its starting point in Thetford and travels up the west of the county, going through a range of habitats before reaching the coastal salt marshes of The Wash.

While the route is quite a feat, you can tackle it in sections for an easier ride.

Other routes praised by the publication include the Olympic Gravel Overnighter through London and Cantii Way in Kent and East Sussex.

West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Music | Special Report

Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?

Joel Adams

person
Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Preparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich.Pictur

Gallery

A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon