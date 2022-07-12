Cycle route that goes through Norfolk named one of the best in UK

The Old Chalk Way, which passes through west Norfolk to reach Holme-next-the-Sea, has been named as one of the best long-distance cycle routes in the UK - Credit: Matthew Usher

With its relatively flat terrain and ample countryside, Norfolk is a favourite destination for cyclists.

And according to the iNews, there is one route that goes through the county which is one of the best to ride on in the UK and Ireland.

The Old Chalk Way, which stretches from Dorset to west Norfolk, covers 357 miles coast to coast.

The national paper says it is one of the best long-distance cycle routes in the UK and is said to pass through some of England's "loveliest landscapes".

The route follows the Greater Ridgeway, an ancient chalk line connecting Lyme Regis on the Jurassic Coast to Holme-next-the-Sea on The Wash.

The trail passes through Norfolk from its starting point in Thetford and travels up the west of the county, going through a range of habitats before reaching the coastal salt marshes of The Wash.

While the route is quite a feat, you can tackle it in sections for an easier ride.

Other routes praised by the publication include the Olympic Gravel Overnighter through London and Cantii Way in Kent and East Sussex.