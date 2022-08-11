Organisers warn of fake ticket scams for Norfolk balloon festival

Hot air balloons are lit up as they take part in the night glow in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organisers of the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival have warned people to be wary of fake ticket scammers operating on social media.

The sold-out event will be held at the 32-acre park near Attleborough from Friday, August 12, until Sunday, August 14.

And attendees have also been warned to not smoke or light barbeques due to the risk of fires caused by the warm weather.

Ben Devlin of Old Buckenham Country Park - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Owner of the park, Ben Devlin, said: "We have had reports that people are attempting to sell fake tickets through social media sites like Facebook. As of yet we are not aware of anyone being caught out.

"People shouldn't buy tickets from someone they have never met online as it is hard to ensure they are genuine.

"We will be checking IDs on the door so if you are hoping to buy second hand tickets, you should only do so from someone you know and trust.

"To avoid any disappointment, there will also be no tickets sold on the gate and people will be refused entry without a valid ticket."

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event which will include a host of activities including balloon flights, street food and a beer festival.

With many people camping over the weekend, visitors are being urged to use "common sense" and take extra precautions to avoid fires breaking out amid sweltering temperatures during this week's heatwave.

Hot air balloons over south Norfolk taking part in the Old Buckenham Country Park Balloon Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Devlin added: "We have conducted all the necessary health and safety checks and we are assured the event is safe to take place.

"However, we are asking people to use common sense and take extra precautions.

"People should not smoke unless in a designated smoking area and we are also not allowing any fire pits or barbeques.

"All safety precautions are in place for the balloons themselves. The pilots are used to these conditions and and there won't be any naked flames alight on landing.

"We will have extra water points, fire marshals, and shaded areas so people can escape the sun.

"If using gas barbeques, please have an extinguisher and supplies to dampen down any potential fire."