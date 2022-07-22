The Typhoon files at the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

From tasty food and drink to top-notch aerial displays, here is all you need to know ahead of the Old Buckenham Airshow 2022.

Where does the Old Buckenham Airshow take place and what are the dates and timings for 2022?

The show takes place at Old Buckenham Airfield, Abbey Road, Old Buckenham, NR17 1PU.

This year it runs over the weekend of July 30 and 31 with gates open from 8.30am and the flying starts at 12.30pm, with the event ending at approximately 5pm on both days.

The RAF Falcons will drop into the Old Buckenham Airshow on both afternoons at 12.30pm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

What aircraft will be a the show?

This year is the tenth Old Buckenham Airshow and it will be bigger and better than ever.

Among the highlights include the B-17 Flying Fortress to mark 80 years since the arrival of the USAAF in Norfolk, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, with the Union Jack flag to mark the jubilee year, spitfires and the RAF Typhoon will roar.

There will also be the UK's first ever display of an electric aircraft.

The programme is all digital this year to save paper and you will get a link to it when you purchase your tickets.

There will be the UK's first ever display of an electric aircraft. - Credit: Old Buckenham Airshow

How do I get there and is there free parking?

Do not use Sat Nav and there is a map on the Old Buckenham Airshow website.

You do not need to print this out as during the show there will be yellow signs directing you from the A11 to the airfield.

Do not attempt to go through Attleborough as it is very likely you will be stuck in traffic jams and do not use the emergency route.

There is free parking once you arrive.

There is lots for kids to do at the Old Buckenham Airshow, pictured is Eva Kenyon . - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

What will there be to do on the ground?

There is lots to keep all the family entertained on the ground, including a funfair, military displays, classic cars and live music.

There are also two museums honouring the 453rd Bomb Group and the 8th Air Force.

Large crowds of spectators enjoy the Old Buckenham Air Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

What food and drink is available and can I bring my own?

Enjoy the best of Norfolk in the Food Village and there will also be ice cream from local company Dann's.

You can also grab a drink from the Attack and Destroy Bar.

Picnics, folding chairs and blankets are allowed.

Are dogs allowed at the show?

Yes, dogs are welcome at the Old Buckenham Airshow.

There is a free taxi shuttle from the disabled car park to the viewing area. - Credit: Supplied by Old Buckenham Airshow

What is in place for those with access needs and those with babies?

There is disabled parking and a shuttle that does free transfers to the viewing area.

There is also a family centre with private nappy changing areas and quiet and private breastfeeding areas.

How much are tickets and are they still available?

Day tickets cost £32.50 for adults, £16.25 for 12-16-year-olds and under 12s are free but need a ticket on the Old Buckenham Airshow website.