9 family-friendly things to do in Norfolk over October half term
From pumpkin picking to a lantern parade, there are plenty of family-friendly events running in Norfolk over October half term.
1. The Monster Club, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: October 24-27, 2.30pm/6.30pm daily (+11am October 26)
Price: Adults (16+): £12, children (2-16): £10, concessions: £11, buy on The Monster Club Show website
This popular family Halloween extravaganza returns to Norwich with a brand new show and venue.
It is led by local singer Joe Ringer and features a live band, dancers and circus performers too, with a Halloween fancy dress competition running every day.
2. Ha Ha Farm Strumpshaw
Where: Hemblington Road, Strumpshaw, NR13 4AH
When: Until October 31, 10am-4pm
Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced and small charge for activities, dogs on leads allowed
This five acre pumpkin patch will boast 14 weird and wonderful varieties.
For an additional charge, there will also be pumpkin carving, face painting, cookie decorating, storytelling, crafting in the barn and a scavenger hunt in the woods.
3. The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, Hoveton
Where: BeWILDerwood Norfolk, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW
When: Until October 31, slots from 6pm
Price: £12.50, children under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers free, buy on the BeWILDerwood website
Families will be able to create their own lanterns and then journey through magical woodland paths illuminated by lights.
Book tickets early as it sells out every year and you will need to buy a separate ticket if you want day entry too.
4. Poisons and Potion Trail, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
When: October 22-30, 10am-5pm
Price: Adults: £13.95, children (3-16): £12.95, pumpkin carving: additional £3, book on Pensthorpe website
Designed to help children and parents recognise poisonous plants and herbal remedies, explorers will be able to track their progress in activity booklets.
Mini wizards and witches can also enjoy WildRootz, the park’s outdoor eco-playground which features hair-raising zip-wires, slides and eerie tunnels.
5. Fairy-Haven, South Walsham
Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ
When: October 22-30, 9am-3.30pm
Price: Included in garden entry price: adults: £7.22, children (4-16): £3.77, under 4s free, buy on the Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden website
This magical trail has been created in collaboration with Norfolk subscription box service My Fairy Penpal.
Children will be able to collect a story sheet as they enter the gardens and there will be hidden clues to solve behind the doors to save the fairy kingdom.
6. Fairground Frights, Great Yarmouth
Where: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EH
When: October 26-30, 5pm-8.30pm
Price: £19.50 entry (ages 10+), buy on the Pleasure Beach website
This popular Halloween event is back at the Pleasure Beach, with unlimited rides, scare actors and mazes which teenagers and adults will love.
To celebrate the end of the season there will also be a spectacular fireworks display on October 30.
7. Hogwarts Halloween, Norwich
Where: Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD
When: October 29, 12noon-4pm
Price: Free
Wannabee wizards and witches can join in with a whole host of spellbinding free activities on floor one of the Castle Quarter.
This includes making a magic wand, trying out the sorting hat and photo opportunities with the Weasley's Ford Anglia and at Platform 9 3/4.
8. Halloween Spooktacular, Great Yarmouth
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: October 21-31, various times
Price: Adults: from £19, children (under 14): from £12, over 60s: from £18, buy on the Hippodrome website or call 01493 738877
Now in its ninth year, this spooky family show is a firm favourite in Norfolk.
This new edition for 2022 will see hosts Johnny Mac and Jack Jay embark on a spooky journey alongside an amazing cast of circus acts, dancers and aerialists.
9. Haunted Deepdale, Burnham Deepdale
Where: The Orchard, Dalegate Market, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 EFB
When: October 26 to 30, various show times
Price: The Ghosthunter's Mark (for ages 8+): Adults: £13, under 16s: £9.50/Children's Theatre Party: adults and children aged 5+: £6, under 5s: free (still need ticket), buy on the Dalegate Market website
Written by Stephen Keyworth and produced by Slow Theatre Company, The Ghosthunter's Mark is an exciting outside show, based on the myths and ghosts of Norfolk.
The Children's Theatre Party is for children aged 11 and under and their families and it will be an improvised show based on the ideas given by the audience on the day.