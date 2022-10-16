News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
9 family-friendly things to do in Norfolk over October half term

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM October 16, 2022
Head to Pensthorpe for Halloween fun over October half term. 

Head to Pensthorpe for Halloween fun over October half term. - Credit: Steve Adams

From pumpkin picking to a lantern parade, there are plenty of family-friendly events running in Norfolk over October half term.

The Monster Club is led by singer Joe Ringer. 

The Monster Club is led by singer Joe Ringer. - Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

1. The Monster Club, New Costessey 

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: October 24-27, 2.30pm/6.30pm daily (+11am October 26) 

Price: Adults (16+): £12, children (2-16): £10, concessions: £11, buy on The Monster Club Show website

This popular family Halloween extravaganza returns to Norwich with a brand new show and venue.

It is led by local singer Joe Ringer and features a live band, dancers and circus performers too, with a Halloween fancy dress competition running every day.  

Enjoy a fun day out with all the family at Ha Ha Farm. 

Enjoy a fun day out with all the family at Ha Ha Farm. - Credit: Ha Ha Farm

2. Ha Ha Farm Strumpshaw

Where: Hemblington Road, Strumpshaw, NR13 4AH

When: Until October 31, 10am-4pm 

Price: Free entry and parking, pumpkins individually priced and small charge for activities, dogs on leads allowed

This five acre pumpkin patch will boast 14 weird and wonderful varieties. 

For an additional charge, there will also be pumpkin carving, face painting, cookie decorating, storytelling, crafting in the barn and a scavenger hunt in the woods. 

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade is returning to BeWILDerwood. 

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade is returning to BeWILDerwood. - Credit: Andrew Kahumbu

3. The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, Hoveton 

Where: BeWILDerwood Norfolk, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: Until October 31, slots from 6pm 

Price: £12.50, children under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers free, buy on the BeWILDerwood website

Families will be able to create their own lanterns and then journey through magical woodland paths illuminated by lights.

Book tickets early as it sells out every year and you will need to buy a separate ticket if you want day entry too. 

Halloween and families enjoying Pensthorpe Natural Park . Photo : Steve Adams

Pensthorpe is magical place to visit over Halloween. - Credit: Steve Adams

4. Poisons and Potion Trail, Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: October 22-30, 10am-5pm 

Price: Adults: £13.95, children (3-16): £12.95, pumpkin carving: additional £3, book on Pensthorpe website 

Designed to help children and parents recognise poisonous plants and herbal remedies, explorers will be able to track their progress in activity booklets. 

Mini wizards and witches can also enjoy WildRootz, the park’s outdoor eco-playground which features hair-raising zip-wires, slides and eerie tunnels. 

A fairy door trail is coming to Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden.

My Fairy Penpal has collaborated with Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden on a magical fairy door trail. - Credit: georginalittlephotography.co.uk

5. Fairy-Haven, South Walsham 

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

When: October 22-30, 9am-3.30pm 

Price: Included in garden entry price: adults: £7.22, children (4-16): £3.77, under 4s free, buy on the Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden website 

This magical trail has been created in collaboration with Norfolk subscription box service My Fairy Penpal.

Children will be able to collect a story sheet as they enter the gardens and there will be hidden clues to solve behind the doors to save the fairy kingdom.

Promo shot for Fairground Frights with a creepy girl by fire.

Fairground Frights is returning to the Pleasure Beach. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

6. Fairground Frights, Great Yarmouth 

Where: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3EH

When: October 26-30, 5pm-8.30pm 

Price: £19.50 entry (ages 10+), buy on the Pleasure Beach website

This popular Halloween event is back at the Pleasure Beach, with unlimited rides, scare actors and mazes which teenagers and adults will love. 

To celebrate the end of the season there will also be a spectacular fireworks display on October 30. 

The Castle Quarter in Norwich is holding a Hogwarts Halloween event. 

The Castle Quarter in Norwich is holding a Hogwarts Halloween event. - Credit: PA

7. Hogwarts Halloween, Norwich

Where: Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD

When: October 29, 12noon-4pm 

Price: Free 

Wannabee wizards and witches can join in with a whole host of spellbinding free activities on floor one of the Castle Quarter. 

This includes making a magic wand, trying out the sorting hat and photo opportunities with the Weasley's Ford Anglia and at Platform 9 3/4. 

Head to the Halloween Spooktacular at the Hippodrome Circus. 

Head to the Halloween Spooktacular at the Hippodrome Circus. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus

8. Halloween Spooktacular, Great Yarmouth

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: October 21-31, various times 

Price: Adults: from £19, children (under 14): from £12, over 60s: from £18, buy on the Hippodrome website or call 01493 738877

Now in its ninth year, this spooky family show is a firm favourite in Norfolk. 

This new edition for 2022 will see hosts Johnny Mac and Jack Jay embark on a spooky journey alongside an amazing cast of circus acts, dancers and aerialists.

Haunted Deepdale returns this Halloween. 

Haunted Deepdale returns this Halloween. - Credit: Slow Theatre Company

9. Haunted Deepdale, Burnham Deepdale

Where: The Orchard, Dalegate Market, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 EFB 

When: October 26 to 30, various show times 

Price: The Ghosthunter's Mark (for ages 8+): Adults: £13, under 16s: £9.50/Children's Theatre Party: adults and children aged 5+: £6, under 5s: free (still need ticket), buy on the Dalegate Market website 

Written by Stephen Keyworth and produced by Slow Theatre Company, The Ghosthunter's Mark is an exciting outside show, based on the myths and ghosts of Norfolk.

The Children's Theatre Party is for children aged 11 and under and their families and it will be an improvised show based on the ideas given by the audience on the day.

Halloween
Days Out Guide
Visit Norfolk
Norwich News

