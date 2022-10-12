Huge new fireworks display to include street food market, funfair and music

The display at North Walsham Rugby Club will be put on by Titanium Fireworks. - Credit: Titanium Fireworks

A new fireworks display is launching at a Norfolk rugby club in 2022 and it promises to be a fun evening out for all ages.

The North Walsham Halloween Fireworks Spectacular will take place on Sunday, October 30 at the home of North Walsham Rugby Club in nearby Scottow.

It will run from 4pm until 8pm, with the main display at 7.30pm by Titanium Fireworks.

It has been organised by Aaron Riches, hospitality manager at the rugby club, Jeremy King, of Norfolk Event Services, and Gary Blundall, behind the popular Costessey Fair.

There will also be a funfair at the event. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Rides will be provided by Gray's Funfair and there will also be a street food market and a stage hosting live music, angle grinding and a light show.

Kayla's Campaign will be at the event who are supporting a local schoolgirl fighting a battle with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer, and she will open the display.

Tickets cost £12.50 (plus booking fee) through the Must Have Tickets link on the North Walsham Rugby Club website and parking is free.