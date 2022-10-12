News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Huge new fireworks display to include street food market, funfair and music

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:27 AM October 12, 2022
The display at North Walsham Rugby Club will be put on by Titanium Fireworks. 

The display at North Walsham Rugby Club will be put on by Titanium Fireworks. - Credit: Titanium Fireworks

A new fireworks display is launching at a Norfolk rugby club in 2022 and it promises to be a fun evening out for all ages.

The North Walsham Halloween Fireworks Spectacular will take place on Sunday, October 30 at the home of North Walsham Rugby Club in nearby Scottow.

It will run from 4pm until 8pm, with the main display at 7.30pm by Titanium Fireworks. 

It has been organised by Aaron Riches, hospitality manager at the rugby club, Jeremy King, of Norfolk Event Services, and Gary Blundall, behind the popular Costessey Fair.

Thousands have spent the day at Costessey Fete and Fayre, which has welcomed guests for its 10th year 

There will also be a funfair at the event. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Rides will be provided by Gray's Funfair and there will also be a street food market and a stage hosting live music, angle grinding and a light show.

Kayla's Campaign will be at the event who are supporting a local schoolgirl fighting a battle with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer, and she will open the display. 

Tickets cost £12.50 (plus booking fee) through the Must Have Tickets link on the North Walsham Rugby Club website and parking is free. 

Bonfire Night
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of meeting Commonwealth General Secetar

King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in May

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on the A47

Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Junkyard Market is a bustling new open air, forward-thinking street food market outside St Mary's Wo

Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'Bishy barnabee!' - 7 signs you're from Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon