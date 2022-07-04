Railway travels back to the 60s with live music and classic motor show

The North Norfolk Railway hopes to transport people back to the 'swinging 60s' with a weekend of live music, classic car show and more - Credit: Leigh Caudwell 2022

A heritage railway is travelling back to the swinging 60s with a weekend of live music and classic motor show.

North Norfolk Railway is "recalling the atmosphere" of the decade on July 23 - 24 between 10am - 5.30pm.

Visitors can hop on and off aboard several different steam and diesel trains from the period which will operate half-hourly between Sheringham and Holt.

A classic car show will be on display with cars, scooters and caravans from the decade - Credit: North Norfolk Railway

There will be the chance to sing along to classic tracks from the likes of the Beatles, Kinks and Rolling Stones which will be performed by two cover bands.

At Weybourne Station a classic car exhibit will be on display and there will also be a chance to have a go at traditional sideshows popular at fetes and fairgrounds in the 60s.

Commercial manager, Graham Hukins, said:“We’re looking forward to transporting visitors back six decades to the time of drainpipe trousers, mini-skirts, flower power and pop music while the locomotives and carriages of the era will doubtless evoke memories for many.”

Tickets start from £12 for children and £16 for adults.