North Norfolk hotel named among best seaside stays in the UK

The Blakeney in north Norfolk has been named among the best seaside hotels in the UK - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk hotel has been named among the best seaside hotels in England.

The Blakeney is on the Telegraph's list of the 'best beach hotels in the UK for 2022'.

The family-run 60-room hotel is located on the Quay in Blakeney, looking out over the estuary and salt marshes of the National Trust nature reserve.

The Telegraph gave the Blakeney a rating of eight out of ten and said its superb views make it one of the best-located hotels on the Norfolk coast.

The 60-room hotel overlooks the estuary and the salt marshes - Credit: Nick Butcher

It also said that the hotel, which has four AA stars, benefits from friendly, long-serving staff and "smartly contemporary interiors".

The hotel also has a terrace, a gym and indoor pool, sitting rooms, a restaurant and a garden.

Rooms are priced from £179 to £300 from July to October and from £164 to £285 from November to December.

The Blakeney is one of just two hotels in the East of England included in the list. The other is the Pier in Harwich, Essex.

Also featured on the Telegraph's list are the Nare in Cornwall, Burgh Island Hotel in Devon and Bodysgallen Hall in Llandudno.