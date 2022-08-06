Huge family fun day with craft stalls and classic cars coming to estate

Mannington Hall is holding a family fun day at the end of the summer holidays - Credit: Archant Norfolk 2016

With activities like morris dancing and craft stalls, a north Norfolk estate is holding a family fun day to mark the end of the summer holidays.

The theme of the day is Step Back in Time with displays from North Norfolk Railway and Sheringham Museum.

Attractions will include craft stalls, classic cars, miniature donkeys, spinners and weavers, folk music from Stookey Blue, a ukulele bank and Fiddlestick Morris Dancers.

There will also be activities for children including a teddy trail with a Mannington teddy prize, a teddy bears picnic with a bear hunt and a workshop from the Puppet Theatre.

There will be competitions for both children and adults. Prizes for children will be presented by Isabelle King and adults by David Viner - both will be doing book signings.

Food on offer will include rolls, cakes and drinks from the tea room, hot dogs and burgers from Coxfords Butchers and an ice cream van.

Mannington Hall Charity Day is taking place on Sunday, September 4, from 11am to 5pm.

Entry is £6 per person.