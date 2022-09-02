Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
The countdown is on as two north Norfolk beaches battle to be named best in the district - and there is still time to cast your vote.
Battle of the Beaches is an online competition run by North Norfolk District Council and after weeks of whittling down the nominees to just two beaches, the final result is looming.
West Runton and Mundesley are the final contenders, with voting set to close on Monday, September 5.
West Runton is an award-winning Blue Flag beach between Cromer and Sheringham with sand and shingle shores.
It was also the site where the largest nearly-complete mammoth skeleton was discovered.
A West Runton Parish Council spokesperson said: "West Runton beach is such a beautiful, versatile beach, it's lovely and clean, with clean water, fossil hunting in the chalk reef - there's so much to do."
Mundesley also has Blue Flag status and boasts a "very clean", sandy beach.
It is backed by a raised promenade lined with colourful wooden beach huts.
A spokesperson for Mundesley Parish Council said: "We are delighted, but not surprised, that our beautiful blue flag sandy beach has reached the final.
"At low tide, we believe our beach to be one of the best in the country, let alone in the county."
To vote, visit North Norfolk's District Council's Facebook page.