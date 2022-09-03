5 of the most picturesque villages in Norfolk

Norfolk is full of pretty villages with lots to see, such as Horning - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

From the quiet countryside to seaside spots, Norfolk is full of beautiful villages ready to be explored.

Here are five of Norfolk's most picturesque villages.

1. Castle Acre

Castle Acre is named for a nearby 12th-century castle ruin - Credit: Chris Bishop

Castle Acre is a village that takes its name from a nearby 12th-century walled castle that is now a ruin.

The west Norfolk village was named one of the best in the country earlier this year for its heritage, good walks and cafes.

Its top things to see are the priory and field, the castle, St James church, the Ostrich Inn and Wittles Cafe.

2. Walsingham

Walsingham is known for being a Christian pilgrimage site - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Walsingham is best known for its history of religious pilgrimage, being referred to as "England's Nazareth".

The north Norfolk village has many 14th and 15th-century buildings as well as a number of walks, museums, cafes and B&Bs

Visits to the village are mainly based around the priory, the shrines and the snowdrops.

3. Blakeney

Blakeney is next to a coastal nature reserve - Credit: Archant

Sat next to a National Trust Nature Reserve is Blakeney, a north Norfolk village on the coast.

It is made up of lots of flint cottages with lots of restaurants, shops and places to stay.

The area is also known for its seal colony with thousands of pups born at the Point every year.

4. Horning

Horning has a Mississippi-style paddleboat - Credit: Southern Comfort

This Broads village in east Norfolk lines the River Bure with lots of old buildings and cottages.

There are lots of waterside pubs, shops, cafes and boat trips including the well-known Mississippi paddleboat Southern Comfort.

Horning gets lots of visitors on dayboat trips so there is lots of space to moor up.

5. Holt

Holt has shops tucked into courtyards and alleyways - Credit: Archant

This Georgian market town in north Norfolk is full of little shops tucked into courtyards and alleyways.

The town is home to Michelin-star restaurant Meadowsweet and the award-winning restaurant Eric's Fish and Chips.

There are plenty of restaurants, cafes including the popular one in Byfords, and hotels to stay in.