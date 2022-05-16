Five Norfolk beaches which have ranked among the UK's best in 2022

Brancaster is just one of Norfolk's critically acclaimed beaches. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk is home to some of the UK's best beaches, so it's no surprise when they receive national acclaim from the millions who love to visit each year.

Here are just some of the county's beaches which have been named among the UK's best to visit and even the country's most Instagramable.

Wells

The beach huts at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Wells beach has been named in the UK's top 20 beaches by the Telegraph and was also named as the country's 39th best beach walk by Which?.

The beach was described by the Telegraph as "slightly more sheltered" than some of the county's other beaches and suggested taking a windbreak and watching "out for the caprices of the incoming tide".

Holkham

The beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Also featuring on the Telegraph list of the UK's top 20 beaches was Holkham, the beach was also named the country's 5th most Instagramable beaches.

The Telegraph said of Holkham beach: "You don't know the meaning of 'big sky' until you cross the wooden boards through the dunes and tip out onto this vast stretch of sand, midway along the north Norfolk coast."

Brancaster

Brancaster is just one of Norfolk's critically acclaimed beaches. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Brancaster beach was named as the 15th most Instagramable beach in the UK.

The list, compiled by The Thinking Traveller travel blog, found the beach had been tagged 12,526 times on Instagram.

Sheringham

Sheringham beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sheringham beach has been named as the 5th best beach holiday in the country according to holiday rental firm HomeToGo.

The holiday firm said of Sheringham: "Visit this blue flag beach, surrounded by the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at low tide to enjoy its sandy shores and rock pools."

Blakeney Point

Seals at Blakeney Point in front of the Lifeboat House. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Blakeney Point was named as the 40th best beach in the UK for a beach walk.

The list, compiled from a Which? survey, gave the beach a score of 76pc for its accessibility, food and drink, peace and quiet, and wildlife.