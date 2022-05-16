News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Five Norfolk beaches which have ranked among the UK's best in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:02 PM May 16, 2022
The busy Brancaster beach which causes traffic problems in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brancaster is just one of Norfolk's critically acclaimed beaches. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk is home to some of the UK's best beaches, so it's no surprise when they receive national acclaim from the millions who love to visit each year.

Here are just some of the county's beaches which have been named among the UK's best to visit and even the country's most Instagramable.

Wells

The beach huts at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt

The beach huts at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Wells beach has been named in the UK's top 20 beaches by the Telegraph and was also named as the country's 39th best beach walk by Which?.

The beach was described by the Telegraph as "slightly more sheltered" than some of the county's other beaches and suggested taking a windbreak and watching "out for the caprices of the incoming tide".

Holkham

The beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

The beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Also featuring on the Telegraph list of the UK's top 20 beaches was Holkham, the beach was also named the country's 5th most Instagramable beaches.

The Telegraph said of Holkham beach: "You don't know the meaning of 'big sky' until you cross the wooden boards through the dunes and tip out onto this vast stretch of sand, midway along the north Norfolk coast."

Brancaster

The busy Brancaster beach which causes traffic problems in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brancaster is just one of Norfolk's critically acclaimed beaches. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Brancaster beach was named as the 15th most Instagramable beach in the UK.

Most Read

  1. 1 Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend
  2. 2 Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk
  3. 3 Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk
  1. 4 'I can't stop Western Link work starting in my woodland'
  2. 5 7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
  3. 6 Jailed this week: County lines gang and man found with cocaine in his car
  4. 7 Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'
  5. 8 Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’, inquest hears
  6. 9 'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden
  7. 10 Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

The list, compiled by The Thinking Traveller travel blog, found the beach had been tagged 12,526 times on Instagram.

Sheringham

Sheringham beach.

Sheringham beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sheringham beach has been named as the 5th best beach holiday in the country according to holiday rental firm HomeToGo.

The holiday firm said of Sheringham: "Visit this blue flag beach, surrounded by the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at low tide to enjoy its sandy shores and rock pools."

Blakeney Point

Seals at Blakeney Point in front of the Lifeboat House. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Seals at Blakeney Point in front of the Lifeboat House. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Blakeney Point was named as the 40th best beach in the UK for a beach walk.

The list, compiled from a Which? survey, gave the beach a score of 76pc for its accessibility, food and drink, peace and quiet, and wildlife.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
William Sachiti at RAF Neatishead with his pioneering Kar-go driverless vehicle

'Tesla-like' robot hub set for Norfolk former RAF base

Derin Clark

person
A CGI visualisation of the new Lowestoft Jubilee Promenade beach huts

Lowestoft's new beach huts hit the market at £30,000 each

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon