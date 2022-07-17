Steam rally and classic car event returns to Norfolk this summer

The Whitwell and Reepham Railway Station Steam Rally is back for the first time since 2019 - Credit: Victoria Middleton

All aboard for a weekend of steam engines, vintage cars, and entertainment at an event which is returning to Norfolk this summer.

The Whitwell and Reepham Railway Station Steam Rally is back for the first time since 2019 and organisers say it will be "one to remember".

It will take place across Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, at the heritage railway just outside Reepham.

This family-friendly event has plenty on offer including rides on their full gauge steam train, demonstrations by local craftsman, classic cars, working steam engines, live music and a play area and garden to unwind with a drink and a bite to eat.

Richard Bailey, one of the organisers, said: "After a couple of uncertain years, it’s great that we can finally put this event on again.

"In the past, our steam rally has always been a really popular event, so we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back.

"It’s a real highlight of our year."

Due to the popularity of the event, it’s advisable to book tickets in advance.

There is free evening entry from 5pm to The Sidings bar and parking is free.