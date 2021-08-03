7 things every child in Norfolk should do before they are five
Norfolk is certainly not short of things for families to do.
And for young children, there are countless opportunities to make their very earliest memories.
With the launch of the '50 things to do before you’re 5' app, here's a look at what Nelson's County has to offer.
A trip to the seaside
It goes without saying that Norfolk is blessed with a truly glorious coastline.
At any of the area's beautiful beaches, children under five can experience playing in the sand and splashing in the water for the very first time.
Family favourites include Wells, Cromer, Sheringham and Great Yarmouth, all of which have facilities close by.
Take a woodland wander
Dominated by countryside, Norfolk boasts all sorts of wonderful locations to enjoy nature.
A real jewel in the crown is Thetford Forest, where youngsters can collect acorns and pine cones while spotting an array of wildlife.
The main visitor centre, High Lodge, also has a great selection of activities for young children to do.
Enjoy a delicious picnic
The beauty of picnics is that they can be enjoyed anywhere, but why not head out to one of the county's picturesque parks?
You'll be spoilt for choice in Norwich, with Waterloo Park, Chapelfield Gardens and Earlham Park to name a few.
Plantation Garden and the popular Whitlingham Country Park also get worthy mentions.
Walk with the animals
Who doesn't love an opportunity to see some of the world's most exotic animals or get up close to farmyard favourites?
Norfolk's most notable zoo is Banham, with its majestic big cats and mischievous monkeys. You can learn about the wide range of creatures during amazing displays and feeding times.
Meanwhile, farm parks such as Melsop allow visitors to interact with and feed roaming animals - if their tongues aren't too wet for you!
Soak up some history
Museums offer young children the chance to experience and see things they usually wouldn't during their everyday lives.
In the city centre you can hardly miss Norwich Castle which includes - among countless other things - a slab of limestone with the footprint of a dinosaur.
Great Yarmouth rich maritime history is on display at the Time and Tide, while Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse is a more interactive day out.
Look up at the stars
A starry night sky must be one of the best sights going - and it doesn't cost a penny.
Simply by looking up, children under five can appreciate the awe and wander of the world around them.
Kelling Heath, Wiveton Downs and Great Ellingham have previously been recognised as some of the best places in the country to discover the dark and enjoy starry skies.
We're going on a bug hunt
Another activity that can be done pretty much anywhere outdoors, bug hunting allows toddlers to discover some of the mini beats which are lurking all around them.
Norfolk has a huge selection of nature reserves such as Sculthorpe Moor, while all kinds of creatures can be found in rockpools on the shoreline.
You could even create a bug box to be left in your garden. Several hours later, use a magnifying glass to see clearly what critters have stopped by.
The '50 things to do before you're 5' app is available now and can be downloaded for Android or iOS devices.