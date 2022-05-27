News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

9 of the best things to do with kids in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:07 PM May 27, 2022
A family enjoying a day out at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

A family enjoying a day out at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Steve Adams

Looking for something fun to do with the family?

Fortunately the county is full of fantastic activities to explore with something for every budget.

From crazy golf to an aquarium, here are nine of the best things to do with kids in Norfolk.

1. Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

Where: Gressenhall, Dereham, NR20 4DR

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm

Suffolk Punch horses take part in a ploughing match at Gressenhall Farm

Suffolk Punch horses take part in a ploughing match at Gressenhall Farm - Credit: Nick Butcher

Discover the story of rural Norfolk at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse.

As well as a history lesson, children can also play at the woodland adventure playground and throughout the year there are lots of opportunities to enjoy special events that celebrate farm and country life. 

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
  2. 2 Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills
  3. 3 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
  1. 4 Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you
  2. 5 Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed
  3. 6 8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee
  4. 7 Neighbours shock at ‘unexplained’ sudden death of woman
  5. 8 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  6. 9 Norfolk holiday home named one of the best in the UK
  7. 10 'Our homes will be destroyed' - Neighbours' fears over proposed pylon route

Animal fans will not be disappointed either as there are many farmyard creatures to meet.

2. Lost World Adventure Golf

Where: 28 Beach Road, Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4HS

Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday 10am - 5pm, Saturday to Sunday 10am - 6pm

Richard Gottfried, Mini Golf expert and Blogger has travelled the world for crazy golf but likes hem

Richard Gottfried was back at his favourite course in Hemsby kicking off a competition which gives people an extra reason to play - the chance to win a holiday. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Put your putting skills to the test at Lost World Adventure Golf in Hemsby.

While there are many crazy golf sites in Norfolk, this one is the cream of the crop according to golf guru Richard Gottfried.

He has tried and tested nearly 1,000 crazy golf courses across the country but finds Hemsby's Lost World to be above par.

3. Pensthorpe Natural Park

Where: Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm

Pensthorpe Natural Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Pensthorpe Natural Park. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

In the running to be named one of the best family attractions in the country, Pensthorpe Natural Park will keep children enthralled for hours.

The site near Fakenham has lots of events throughout the year and has 700 acres of nature reserve and woodland to explore.

4. BeWILDerwood

Where: Horning Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8JW

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm

The Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

BeWILDerwood is an 18-acre adventure park near the Norfolk Broads.

See your children zip through forests or clamber up treehouses. 

5. SEA LIFE Hunstanton

Where: Seagate Road, Hunstanton, PE36 5BH

Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am - 3pm, Saturday to Sunday 10am - 4pm

Hunstanton Sealife Centre re opens after lock down and has a new baby penguin Pictures: BRITTANY WOO

You can meet the penguins at SEA LIFE in Hunstanton - Credit: Archant

SEA LIFE centres are always great fun and Hunstanton's site is no different.

Children will learn all about life under the sea and there is also a chance to meet the resident penguins.

6. Thetford Forest

Where: Thetford and Brandon, IP27 0TU

Opening times: All day, every day

Ticks carrying a brain virus have been found in Thetford Forest Picture: Sonya Duncan

Ticks carrying a brain virus have been found in Thetford Forest Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Thetford Forest on the Norfolk and Suffolk border has more than 18,000 hectares to explore, and is the largest pine forest in Great Britain.

It is a haven for wildlife but if you are looking for an adrenaline-fueled day there is also Go Ape's high ropes course to tackle.

Cycling through the forest is another great way to experience the landscape and bike rental is available at High Lodge.

7. Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Where:  Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm

The dinosaurs are a big attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archan

The dinosaurs are a big attraction at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2019 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Venture back in time to the age of prehistoric giants at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.

Children will love visiting this much-loved attraction with its many rides, splash park, and of course animatronic dinosaurs. 

8.Banham Zoo

Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham, Norwich, NR16 2HE

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 9.30am - 5.30pm

12 days of Christmas at Banham Zoo for the annual animal count.Day 3, a Siberian tiger lounging. PHO

12 days of Christmas at Banham Zoo for the annual animal count.Day 3, a Siberian tiger lounging. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

From Siberian tigers to pink flamingos, Banham Zoo has thousands of animals from around the world to marvel at.

The zoo also offers several unique and up-close experiences and a chance to see behind-the-scenes at the enclosures.

9. Watatunga Wildlife Reserve

Where: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve, Watlington Road, King's Lynn, PE33 0RG

Opening times: Guided tours are offered between 10am and 4.30pm

Rare deer and other animals and birds are now on show at Watatunga - a new nature reserve at Watling

Rare deer and other animals and birds are now on show at Watatunga - a new nature reserve at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Chis Bishop - Credit: Archant

This west Norfolk wildlife reserve lies a short distance from King's Lynn and covers 170 acres of woodland, grassland, and lakes.

Guided tours can be booked in advance, offering the chance to explore the many different species that live there onboard a golf caddy.

Visit Norfolk
Norfolk

Don't Miss

From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Civil marriages are not resuming in Norfolk until July 25, despite the government allowing ceremonie

Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Deepdale Farm camping and caravan site

Visit Norfolk

9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Huggers in Long Stratton, run by Lisa Dunn, has launched vegan roast dinners. 

Food and Drink

Café completely sells out on first week of launching Sunday roasts

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon