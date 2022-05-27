9 of the best things to do with kids in Norfolk
Looking for something fun to do with the family?
Fortunately the county is full of fantastic activities to explore with something for every budget.
From crazy golf to an aquarium, here are nine of the best things to do with kids in Norfolk.
1. Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse
Where: Gressenhall, Dereham, NR20 4DR
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm
Discover the story of rural Norfolk at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse.
As well as a history lesson, children can also play at the woodland adventure playground and throughout the year there are lots of opportunities to enjoy special events that celebrate farm and country life.
Animal fans will not be disappointed either as there are many farmyard creatures to meet.
2. Lost World Adventure Golf
Where: 28 Beach Road, Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4HS
Opening times: Tuesday to Thursday 10am - 5pm, Saturday to Sunday 10am - 6pm
Put your putting skills to the test at Lost World Adventure Golf in Hemsby.
While there are many crazy golf sites in Norfolk, this one is the cream of the crop according to golf guru Richard Gottfried.
He has tried and tested nearly 1,000 crazy golf courses across the country but finds Hemsby's Lost World to be above par.
3. Pensthorpe Natural Park
Where: Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm
In the running to be named one of the best family attractions in the country, Pensthorpe Natural Park will keep children enthralled for hours.
The site near Fakenham has lots of events throughout the year and has 700 acres of nature reserve and woodland to explore.
4. BeWILDerwood
Where: Horning Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8JW
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm
BeWILDerwood is an 18-acre adventure park near the Norfolk Broads.
See your children zip through forests or clamber up treehouses.
5. SEA LIFE Hunstanton
Where: Seagate Road, Hunstanton, PE36 5BH
Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am - 3pm, Saturday to Sunday 10am - 4pm
SEA LIFE centres are always great fun and Hunstanton's site is no different.
Children will learn all about life under the sea and there is also a chance to meet the resident penguins.
6. Thetford Forest
Where: Thetford and Brandon, IP27 0TU
Opening times: All day, every day
Thetford Forest on the Norfolk and Suffolk border has more than 18,000 hectares to explore, and is the largest pine forest in Great Britain.
It is a haven for wildlife but if you are looking for an adrenaline-fueled day there is also Go Ape's high ropes course to tackle.
Cycling through the forest is another great way to experience the landscape and bike rental is available at High Lodge.
7. Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure
Where: Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm
Venture back in time to the age of prehistoric giants at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure.
Children will love visiting this much-loved attraction with its many rides, splash park, and of course animatronic dinosaurs.
8.Banham Zoo
Where: Kenninghall Road, Banham, Norwich, NR16 2HE
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 9.30am - 5.30pm
From Siberian tigers to pink flamingos, Banham Zoo has thousands of animals from around the world to marvel at.
The zoo also offers several unique and up-close experiences and a chance to see behind-the-scenes at the enclosures.
9. Watatunga Wildlife Reserve
Where: Watatunga Wildlife Reserve, Watlington Road, King's Lynn, PE33 0RG
Opening times: Guided tours are offered between 10am and 4.30pm
This west Norfolk wildlife reserve lies a short distance from King's Lynn and covers 170 acres of woodland, grassland, and lakes.
Guided tours can be booked in advance, offering the chance to explore the many different species that live there onboard a golf caddy.