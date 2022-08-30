Circus and the cinema: Ways to make the most of the last week of summer
From festivals to cheap cinema tickets, there's lots on to help you make the most of the last week of the summer.
Here are five things you can do before the new school term begins.
1. GoGoDiscover Trail and Festival
Though the dinos and mammoths are soon leaving, there is still time to do the trail and go to festival held from September 2 to 4 at the Forum.
There will be photo opportunities, a treasure hunt and illuminations on the castle at night.
2. King's Lynn Summer Circus
This event, which runs until September 4, is being put on by Guinness World Record holder's Lost in Translation who are putting on aerial hoops, trapeze, acrobatics and more.
The circus is free and tickets can be booked in advance. It is being held in The Walks and the town centre.
3. North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival
This food festival will have 65 local producers offering artisan beer, cheese, cakes and more. There will also be demonstrations from chefs at the region's top restaurants.
Held in the Holkham Hall gardens on September 3 and 4, entry to the festival is free and parking is £5 per car.
4. Classic and Supercar Show
Taking place on September 1 and 3, this show will feature hundreds of classic cars and supercars. There will also be food trucks, a bar and music.
The event at Old Buckenham Country Park is raising money for East Anglian Air Ambulance. It is free to attend.
5. National Cinema Day
Cinemas in Norwich are offering discounted tickets on September 3 in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Cinema City, Vue and Odeon will have £3 for all films. There may be a small additional booking fee.