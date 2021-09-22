7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Video

Published: 11:32 AM September 22, 2021

The EACH Bubble Rush is coming to King's Lynn this weekend. - Credit: EACH

From music festival Let's Rock Norwich to a Diesel Weekend on a heritage railway, here are some of the best things to do in Norfolk this weekend.

1. Bubble Rush, King's Lynn

Where: The Walks, London Road, Kings Lynn, PE30 1PE

When: September 26, 10am-2pm (12pm wave still available)

Price: Adults (16+): £18, children (4-15): £10, under 4s: £3, family and group tickets available, bubble-rush.com/kings-lynn

A fun run with a difference, which features foam cannons firing out colourful bubbles.

You can run, walk or even dance around the course, which is 2.5km or 5km if you choose to do two laps, and it is a family-friendly event suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs.

The Bubble Rush will raise money for charity East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Tangled Feet’s Murmurations is coming to RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve. - Credit: Supplied

2. Tangled Feet’s Murmurations, Strumpshaw

Where: Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve, Low Road, Strumpshaw, NR13 4HS

When: September 24 to 26, 11am, 2pm, 5pm

Price: £8 (plus booking fee), tangledfeet.com/productions/38-murmurations

A unique theatrical experience amongst the stunning surroundings of RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve, experienced on headphones.

Through live scenes, songs, poetry, physical theatre, comedy and tragedy, Murmurations explores what we need from nature and what nature needs from us in a world recovering from sickness.

Let's Rock Norwich festival features some of the biggest stars of the 80s. - Credit: Archant

3. What: Let's Rock Norwich, Norwich

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ

When: September 25, 11am-10.30pm (music starts at 12pm)

Cost: Adults (13+): £42, children aged 3 to 12: free but tickets must still be booked, under 3s do not need a ticket, letsrocknorwich.com

You will be transported back to the 80s at this popular festival, which features some of the biggest stars of the era.

Many of the acts which were booked for the cancelled 2020 event will perform, which includes Kim Wilde, Wet Wet Wet and The Boomtown Rats.

32 acts will perform across three stages at Norwich A.I.R Fest 2021. - Credit: Supplied

4. Norwich A.I.R Fest, Norwich

Where: Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar, 25 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1BG (Friday)/The Brickmakers & B2 Venue, 496 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4DY (Saturday and Sunday)

When: September 24: 7pm-11pm, September 25: 2pm-11pm, September 26: 1pm-10pm

Price: Donate what you can afford on the door or in advance at totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/airfest4hamlet

Multi-venue music festival Norwich A.I.R Fest returns this weekend, with 32 acts performing over the weekend, including Triggered Velocity, Setting Sons, Scarlet and ColdHarbour.

The event will raise money for The Hamlet Centre, which supports children and young adults with disabilities and complex needs.

Nor-Con, Norfolk's TV, film and comic con, is returning to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

5. Nor-Con, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: September 25: 10.30am-5pm, September 26: 10.30am-4pm (early bird 9.30am)

Price: Day admission: Adults (14+): £13, children (aged 6-13): £9, children under 5: free, early access, weekend and family tickets available, nor-con.co.uk

Norfolk's TV, film and comic con event returns for its tenth year this weekend, with celebrity guests, demonstrations, displays and exhibits.

The famous faces include John Rhys-Davies, star of Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kevin McNally (Mr Gibbs) and Doctor Who stars Katy Manning (Jo Grant) on Saturday and Terry Molloy (Davros) on Sunday.





The 47580 County of Essex will feature at the Diesel Weekend on the Mid Norfolk Railway. - Credit: MNR

6. What: Diesel Weekend, Dereham

Where: Mid-Norfolk Railway, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF

When: September 25-26

Price: Day/weekend (includes all-day travel): Adults: £18/£34 (includes two free child tickets), additional child (5-15): £6/£12, concessions (over-60s, disabled person, students): £16/£30, registered carers: £9/£18, under 5s: free, family tickets (up to two adults and up to four children): £36/£68, buy online at shop.mnr.org.uk/tickets or buy from Dereham or Wymondham Abbey station - see timetable at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/dieselweekend

This weekend there will be diesel hauled trains only and a number of firsts for the railway, which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey.

This will include the debut of the newly-resident privately-owned Class 14, working the maroon liveried Mk1 and 2 coaches.

The second first for the railway will see the Stratford 47 Group’s newly-returned 47580 County of Essex and freshly repainted and refurbished D1933 Aldeburgh Festival hauling the new ex GA Mk3 coaches.

Common People - Norwich is a popular 90s music night - Chris Helme is pictured on the right. - Credit: Contributed

7. Common People Norwich: The Seahorses’ Chris Helme

Where: Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: September 25, 7pm

Price: £15 (plus booking fee), epic-tv.com/events

The team behind East Anglia’s best and biggest 90s night have a treat in store for you as live music returns to the fine city.



Chris Helme was the frontman of the 90s band The Seahorses, formed by ex-The Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, and will perform an intimate acoustic set.