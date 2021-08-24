7 major events to look forward to in Norfolk this September
From Let's Rock Norwich to Out There Festival, there are lots of events to look forward to in Norfolk this September.
These are just some of the great things to do across the county:
1. What: Norfolk Heritage Open Days
Where: Various locations
When: September 10-19
Cost: Free, pre-booking needed for some events at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk
Heritage Open Days return to Norfolk for 2021 and there are almost 300 free events happening, which includes walks, performances and tours.
Highlights include a guided tour of The Great Yarmouth Ice House (September 18 and 19, 11am-12pm/2pm-3pm), a day out at Pensthorpe Natural Park (September 13, from 1pm) and Feastival at The Forum (September 18 and 19, 10am-4pm).
2. What: Adventure Cinema
Where: Sprowston Manor, Wroxham Road, NR7 8RP
When: September 10-11, films start at 8pm on both days
Cost: Adults: £14.50, under-16s (for The Lion King): £9.50 (both plus booking fee), adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/sprowston-manor
Adventure Cinema has been touring the UK throughout the summer and its outdoor screen will be arriving in Norfolk in September.
On the Friday night it will be romantic comedy Pretty Woman, which stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and on Saturday the 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown.
Attendees are also welcome to bring their own picnic, with alcohol, soft drinks, hot food and snacks available to buy at the event too.
3. What: The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: September 19, 10am-3pm
Cost: Adults £5 or £4 in advance via bumpandbeyond.co.uk, under-16s free
The county's largest baby and toddler show returns to the Norfolk Showground.
This family-orientated event covers everything from pregnancy to pre-school and will feature trusted suppliers, product testing, talks, demonstrations and taster sessions.
There will also be soft play, the chance to meet a princess and a food court, with free parking at the event.
4. What: Let's Rock Norwich
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich, NR4 7TQ
When: September 25, 11am-10.30pm (music starts at 12pm)
Cost: Adults (13+): £42, children aged 3 to 12: free but tickets must still be booked, under-3s do not need a ticket, letsrocknorwich.com
You will be transported back to the 80s at this popular festival, which features some of the biggest stars of the era.
Many of the acts that were booked for the cancelled 2020 event will perform, which includes Kim Wilde, Wet Wet Wet and The Boomtown Rats.
Big Country and Odyssey have replaced the The Undertones and Tenpole Tudor for the new date.
5. What: 60th Anniversary Weekend Gala
Where: Bressingham Steam & Gardens, Low Road, Diss, IP22 2AA
When: September 18-19, 10.30am-5.30pm
Cost: Adults (16+): £15.99, over-65s: £14.99, children (3-15): £9.99, under-3s: free, gala entry only: £10 (all prices including donation), bressingham.co.uk
This event will celebrate the attraction's 60th anniversary and alongside the Bressingham collection there will be more than 20 visiting steam engines.
It was in March 1961 when the late Alan Bloom purchased his first single traction engine ‘Bertha’.
Within two years his collection expanded to over 13 engines and the development of the railways soon followed.
Alan Bloom's favourite engine 'Bronllywd' will be returning to the museum from Statfold Barn Railway for this special weekend.
6. What: Bedknobs and Broomsticks
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: September 28-October 3, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday
Cost: From £27, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000
Hit Disney film Bedknobs and Broomsticks has been adapted for the stage and is heading on a UK tour.
It will feature the original and much-loved songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers, including Portobello Road, The Age of Not Believing and The Beautiful Briny, along with new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram.
The story follows the three orphaned Rawlins children, who are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price.
When they discover Eglantine is a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.
7. What: Out There Festival
Where: Various locations in Great Yarmouth
When: September 17-19, various times
Cost: Free, outtherearts.org.uk/out-there-festival
Out There Festival is a free celebration of circus and outdoor arts and in 2021 it will feature 42 artistic companies from nine nations.
The event, returning for its 13th year, will take place in locations across Great Yarmouth, including Marine Parade, St George's Park and The Drill House.
Highlights include circus acts Orquesta De Malabares, which features jugglers and a brass band, and 15feet6, with three acrobats battling each other and gravity.