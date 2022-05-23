News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of motors park up for classic vehicle day at Norfolk gardens

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:06 AM May 23, 2022
Andrew Rayment with his 1987 blue Citroen 2CV at the Stody Classic Car show

Andrew Rayment with his 1987 blue Citroen 2CV at the Stody Classic Car show - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Car fanatics turned up in their hundreds to enjoy a classic vehicle event on Sunday.  

The Stody Classic Vehicle Day at Stody Lodge Gardens, near Briston, was packed with impressive motors, with families enjoying a day out in the sunshine.  

Kate MacNicol, from the estate, said: “We had a fantastic turnout thanks to the beautiful weather. 

Harry Frostwick and Harry Wakefield playing in the bushes at Stody Lodge open gardens

Harry Frostwick and Harry Wakefield playing in the bushes at Stody Lodge open gardens - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“It’s the combination of beautiful gardens, classic vehicles and lots of things for people to enjoy. 

“Every year the event is becoming more and more popular.” 

Among the attendees on Sunday was Austen Blake, who won the Stody Classic Vehicle of the Day Award 2022. 

Austen Blake who was named as winner of the Stody Classic Vehicle of the Day award 2022. 

Austen Blake who was named as winner of the Stody Classic Vehicle of the Day award 2022. - Credit: Stody Lodge Gardens

Mr Blake bought his 1961 Vauxhall Victor F model in 1989, but it needed a complete rebuild and restoration which took seven years. 

He said: "That was the hardest bit - it took me years to find all the original parts.” 

Robert Easton, of Easton Coaches who judged this year’s award, added: “It is just immaculate.  

A couple reading the newspaper in their classic car at the Stody Lodge classic car show

A couple reading the newspaper in their classic car at the Stody Lodge classic car show - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“All the gaps on the doors and bonnets are exactly the same.  

“The hours Austen had spent taking it back to its original condition is very impressive.” ﻿

One of the classic cars at the Stoody Classic Vehicle Day in Melton Constable

One of the classic cars at the Stoody Classic Vehicle Day in Melton Constable - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ella and Willow Watling among the rhododendrons at Stody Lodge Gardens open day

Ella and Willow Watling among the rhododendrons at Stody Lodge Gardens open day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Andy Martins sitting in his vintage mini at the Stody Lodge open day

Andy Martins sitting in his vintage mini at the Stody Lodge open day - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

One of the classic cars at the Stoody Classic Vehicle Day in Melton Constable

One of the classic cars at the Stoody Classic Vehicle Day in Melton Constable - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Julia Zadorozhnia at the Stody Lodge open gardens

Julia Zadorozhnia at the Stody Lodge open gardens - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Two classic minis at the Stody Lodge Classic Car Show

Two classic minis at the Stody Lodge Classic Car Show - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


