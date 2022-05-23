Gallery
Hundreds of motors park up for classic vehicle day at Norfolk gardens
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Car fanatics turned up in their hundreds to enjoy a classic vehicle event on Sunday.
The Stody Classic Vehicle Day at Stody Lodge Gardens, near Briston, was packed with impressive motors, with families enjoying a day out in the sunshine.
Kate MacNicol, from the estate, said: “We had a fantastic turnout thanks to the beautiful weather.
“It’s the combination of beautiful gardens, classic vehicles and lots of things for people to enjoy.
“Every year the event is becoming more and more popular.”
Among the attendees on Sunday was Austen Blake, who won the Stody Classic Vehicle of the Day Award 2022.
Mr Blake bought his 1961 Vauxhall Victor F model in 1989, but it needed a complete rebuild and restoration which took seven years.
He said: "That was the hardest bit - it took me years to find all the original parts.”
Robert Easton, of Easton Coaches who judged this year’s award, added: “It is just immaculate.
“All the gaps on the doors and bonnets are exactly the same.
“The hours Austen had spent taking it back to its original condition is very impressive.”