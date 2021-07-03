News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Showground welcomes back crowds for Summer Fayre

Lauren Cope

Published: 2:09 PM July 3, 2021   
Happy tractor driver, two-year-old Riley Grieg, at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Happy tractor driver, two-year-old Riley Grieg, at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A major venue has held its first event since lockdown as thousands gathered to celebrate all things Norfolk.

The Norfolk Showground welcomed back crowds on Saturday for its Summer Fayre, marking the first event at the venue since lockdown.

Roughly 50 local food and drink producers had stands at the event, while acts including The Rogue Shanty Buoys and Nebula Sun provided entertainment and heritage displays were held by groups including the Starting Handle Club.

Twins Elliot and Elsie Bush, five, find a tractor the right size for them on show at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Twins Elliot and Elsie Bush, five, find a tractor the right size for them on show at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said it was an important moment in the showground's fightback after coronavirus.

Despite a rainy start to Saturday, the clouds parted and crowds were able to enjoy a sunny afternoon.

"We are absolutely delighted," Mr Nicholas said. "It's a flagship moment as we come out of Covid.

"It's really nice to see several thousand people enjoying the open space and entertainment and traders at the summer fayre.

Artists Ruddy Muddy, left, and Johno Cornish, with an artwork they worked on together on display at

Artists Ruddy Muddy, left, and Johno Cornish, with an artwork they worked on together on display at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It's the first event since lockdown and the RNAA is delighted to be leading the way."

He said food and drink producers at the event had proved popular, with most attracting queues of people keen to sample goods and pick up their lunch.

Mr Nicholas said they had worked closely with Clear Company, a local community interest company, to put on the entertainment.

The fayre comes after months of uncertainty for large event organisers, with the government's roadmap having been delayed on its final step, which was initially planned for June 21.

Claire and Adam Armstrong Brown, Riverford organic farmers from Wymondham with some of their vegetab

Claire and Adam Armstrong Brown, Riverford organic farmers from Wymondham with some of their vegetable boxes at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We have all become used to being comfortable with uncertainty," Mr Nicholas said.

"We had always prepared this event for step three restrictions from May 17 in case the rules were extended, so when they were it did not have an impact and we could go ahead."

Fourteen-year-old singer Ronan on stage at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fourteen-year-old singer Ronan on stage at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Fourteen-year-old singer Ronan on stage at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BR

Fourteen-year-old singer Ronan on stage at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Food and drink producers which were present at the fayre included Proudly Norfolk, which represents local traders, Phat Khao, Walnut Tree Distillery, Wild Knight Distillery, The Jam Jar, Bam Bam Crepe and many more.

Artist Johno Cornish, who is known for swapping a brush for a screwdriver was also there to display his work, along with Ruddy Muddy, who creates his artwork on dirty vans.

Screwdriver artist Johno Cornish at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Screwdriver artist Johno Cornish at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ruddy Muddy at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre creating Euros 2020 football themed art of Rahe

Ruddy Muddy at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre creating Euros 2020 football themed art of Raheem Sterling and a lion on a van. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Enjoying a food break at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre, from left, Tina King, Olivia Walker,

Enjoying a food break at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre, from left, Tina King, Olivia Walker, Dan Lloyd, and Emily Bathurst. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Part of the vintage tractor demonstration at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part of the vintage tractor demonstration at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Claire and Adam Armstrong Brown, Riverford organic farmers from Wymondham with some of their vegetab

Claire and Adam Armstrong Brown, Riverford organic farmers from Wymondham with some of their vegetable boxes at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Christopher and Theresa Cole of Owies Large Black Piggy Porkers from Moulton St Mary, making hot dog

Christopher and Theresa Cole of Owies Large Black Piggy Porkers from Moulton St Mary, making hot dogs at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Food and drink stalls at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Food and drink stalls at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

