Gallery
Huge Christmas market hits the Norfolk Showground this weekend
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
One of Norfolk's biggest Christmas markets is back at the Showground.
The Festive Gift & Food Show began on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday.
This year is set to be the biggest year for the show yet, with indoor and outdoor stalls selling everything you need for the festive season.
Stalls will include baked goods, handmade candles, cheeses, decorations, and more.
Amongst the exhibitors are Bakeaholics, East Norfolk Trading, Jardin de France, Millie's Natural Soaps, and the Russian Doll Shop.
Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and many had their tickets rolled over to this year.
Saturday's tickets are sold out but there is still some availability for the Sunday slots.
Tickets can be bought online but at the gate they are £9 for adults and £5.50 for children aged five to 16.
The show is open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
Join our Christmas in Norfolk Facebook group.