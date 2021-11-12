News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Huge Christmas market hits the Norfolk Showground this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:04 PM November 12, 2021
Julie Frizzell of Country Bumpkins, with some friendly reindeer at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food

Julie Frizzell of Country Bumpkins, with some friendly reindeer at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of Norfolk's biggest Christmas markets is back at the Showground.

The Festive Gift & Food Show began on Friday and continues on Saturday and Sunday. 

Shoppers search for bargains at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers search for bargains at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Richard Brooks of So Jo from Bradwell with a selection of Christmas wreaths at the Norfolk Festive G

Richard Brooks of So Jo from Bradwell with a selection of Christmas wreaths at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year is set to be the biggest year for the show yet, with indoor and outdoor stalls selling everything you need for the festive season.

Stalls will include baked goods, handmade candles, cheeses, decorations, and more.

Sarah Maker of Norwich admires the Christmas socks at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Pictur

Sarah Maker of Norwich admires the Christmas socks at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kim Stedman of Dot & Olive's with her Christmas cushions at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show.

Kim Stedman of Dot & Olive's with her Christmas cushions at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Amongst the exhibitors are Bakeaholics, East Norfolk Trading, Jardin de France, Millie's Natural Soaps, and the Russian Doll Shop.

Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and many had their tickets rolled over to this year.

The busy Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The busy Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lisa Green of the Norfolk Duck Company from King'sLynn, with her ducks in a row at the Norfolk Festi

Lisa Green of the Norfolk Duck Company from King'sLynn, with her ducks in a row at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Saturday's tickets are sold out but there is still some availability for the Sunday slots. 

Tickets can be bought online but at the gate they are £9 for adults and £5.50 for children aged five to 16.

The busy Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The busy Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas elf Tracey Nunes serving hot chocolate at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture:

Christmas elf Tracey Nunes serving hot chocolate at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The show is open from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

Christmas
Norfolk

