Norfolk road trip named one of best in UK

A route that takes in the Norfolk coast and countryside has been named among the UK's best road trips for 2022.

According to the Telegraph list, the 100-mile 'Timeless Norfolk' trip offers "long coastal views and longer sandy beaches" as it weaves through Salhouse, Cromer, Cley, Blakeney and Wells.

Hunstanton beach which is part of the Timeless Norfolk road trip. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The route, which came sixth in the list, finishes in Hunstanton after a visit to Titchwell and a stop at Holkham National Nature Reserve for a stroll along the beach.

Drivers are told to expect "churches, cottages and tranquil villages".

Blakeney Point in Norfolk is on the road trip. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

According to the Telegraph, the route is best suited to "grand tourers", with adventurers advised to pack a sat-nav or atlas to avoid getting lost on the county's rural roads.