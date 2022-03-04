News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk road trip named one of best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:54 AM March 4, 2022
The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DE

The Timeless Norfolk trip visits Wells. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

A route that takes in the Norfolk coast and countryside has been named among the UK's best road trips for 2022.

According to the Telegraph list, the 100-mile 'Timeless Norfolk' trip offers "long coastal views and longer sandy beaches" as it weaves through Salhouse, Cromer, Cley, Blakeney and Wells.

Hunstanton South Beach, with King's Lynn in the distance Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton beach which is part of the Timeless Norfolk road trip. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The route, which came sixth in the list, finishes in Hunstanton after a visit to Titchwell and a stop at Holkham National Nature Reserve for a stroll along the beach.

Drivers are told to expect "churches, cottages and tranquil villages". 

100th anniversary of the National Trust buying Blakeney Point and turning it into Norfolk's first na

Blakeney Point in Norfolk is on the road trip. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

According to the Telegraph, the route is best suited to "grand tourers", with adventurers advised to pack a sat-nav or atlas to avoid getting lost on the county's rural roads.

