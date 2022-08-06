7 riverside walks to try in Norfolk with a pub pit stop

After an afternoon strolling along one of the county's scenic rivers, what could be better than stopping for a drink?

Here are seven riverside walks in Norfolk that have a pub pit-stop.

1. Stokesby

The walk in this quiet riverside village takes you from the Ferry Inn pub down the River Bure and past the Stracey Arms Mill.

There are views of the marshes, the river and the countryside with lots of opportunities to spot wildlife.

2. Loddon

This is a shorter walk from the High Street to River Chet, with views of the marshes and the butterbur on the banks of the river.

There are a handful of pubs in the town that can be enjoyed after the walk.

3. Castle Acre

The Castle Acre Priory is one stop on this west Norfolk walk - Credit: Ian Burt

Stretching from West Acre to Castle Acre, this walk is six miles and circular with views of the Norman castle and the priory.

There are two pubs in Castle Acre to enjoy, The Ostrich and the George & Dragon.

4. Coltishall

This circular walk is almost six miles from Coltishall and Hoveton. It is mainly flat with one steep hill on mostly soft ground.

There are pubs in both Coltishall, like the Rising Sun, and Hoveton.

5. Norwich

Roland Gurner pictured on his paddleboard on the River Wensum in Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

This walk takes you along the River Wensum and through the Cathedral Quarter in a circular route with views of Cow Tower, Pull's Ferry and the Cathedral.

There are multiple pubs on this route such as the Adam and Eve, the Ribs of Beef and the Playhouse.

6. King's Lynn

This circular walk takes you through The Walks, a 42-acre park with a small river, before a riverside stroll along the River Great Ouse.

There is a number of pubs around the park and on the river including The Fenman, The White Hart and more.

7. Burgh Castle

The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

This 1.5-mile loop begins at one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the country, a fort built in the third century that kept Saxon raiders at bay.

By the river is the Fisherman's Inn but there is also a handful of pubs in the village.