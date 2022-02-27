News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three places in Norfolk named among best spots in Britain for a mini-break

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:26 PM February 27, 2022
Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston at Morston Hall. 

Three pubs and restaurants with rooms in Norfolk feature in a list of the best places to visit in Britain for a foodie weekend.

Morston Hall, near Blakeney, the Gunton Arms, in Thorpe Market, and Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, are in a guide by the Sunday Times of the top spots for a Michelin-starred mini-break. 

Morston Hall, run by chef patron Galton Blackiston, has held a Michelin star since 1998 and is praised for its menu built around "the best of north Norfolk's land and sea'.

Food from Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, in north Norfolk, which has been awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide.

The other two hold a Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide, which is given to 'good quality, good value restaurants'.

The Gunton Arms is set in a vast deer park, with venison cooked in its Elk Room, and features bedrooms with "Victorian-flavoured country-house furnishings".

Sculthorpe Mill is described as a "revitalised country boozer" and it was also named the Sunday Times' Best Hotel in the East of England in 2021.

There are 15 Norfolk restaurants in the recently published 2022 Michelin Guide.

