7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Norfolk boasts an abundance of pretty villages, but here is a list of seven beautiful must-visit locations.
1. Wroxham
One of the county's busiest villages, Wroxham boasts plenty to do for just about everyone.
It features the Broads National Park and most of the village is a conservation area, with boat trips down the Norfolk Broads sailing from nearby Hoveton.
2. Overstrand
With narrow streets and 19th century architecture leading down to the beach, Overstrand is perfect for a relaxing stroll in the sun.
The village, near Cromer, is home to the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts which holds regular events and quaint seaside cafes and pubs for refreshments.
3. Walsingham
Visitors to Wells shouldn't miss out on a trip to nearby Walsingham, with the village just a train ride away.
Walsingham features the Shirehall Museum, a Georgian courthouse and views of the River Stiffkey.
4. Blakeney
Found along the Norfolk Coast, Blakeney has a National Trust nature reserve as well as views of the coastline to see plenty of wildlife.
The village itself is picturesque with its flint cottages and its roots as a medieval commercial port.
5. Great Massingham
With its origins going back to the 5th century, this village has impressive greens as well as several large ponds which create scenic views.
The West Norfolk village has added character with the flint and cobble cottages that encompasses the ponds.
6. Thornham
A small coastal village in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has many historic cottages and other buildings.
If you venture to Thornham Harbour, you’ll see the posts, boats and coal barn which is said to be one of the most photographed landmarks on the North Norfolk coast.
7. Cley-Next-The-Sea
This picturesque seaside village features a traditional windmill and a modern eco-friendly visitor centre complete with a cafe, shop, and nature viewing area.
Cley has even been a regular fixture on the small and big screen featuring in the BBC's hot air balloon ident and as the backdrop to the 1949 film Conspirator, starring Elizabeth Taylor.