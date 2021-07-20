7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk

Published: 5:01 PM July 20, 2021

Norfolk boasts an abundance of pretty villages, but here is a list of seven beautiful must-visit locations.

1. Wroxham

Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham to get close to the Norfolk Broads as lockdown is eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the county's busiest villages, Wroxham boasts plenty to do for just about everyone.

It features the Broads National Park and most of the village is a conservation area, with boat trips down the Norfolk Broads sailing from nearby Hoveton.

2. Overstrand

The beach at Overstrand. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

With narrow streets and 19th century architecture leading down to the beach, Overstrand is perfect for a relaxing stroll in the sun.

The village, near Cromer, is home to the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts which holds regular events and quaint seaside cafes and pubs for refreshments.

3. Walsingham

The restored garden at St Serphims, Walsingham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Visitors to Wells shouldn't miss out on a trip to nearby Walsingham, with the village just a train ride away.

Walsingham features the Shirehall Museum, a Georgian courthouse and views of the River Stiffkey.

4. Blakeney

Blakeney quayside - Credit: Archant

Found along the Norfolk Coast, Blakeney has a National Trust nature reserve as well as views of the coastline to see plenty of wildlife.

The village itself is picturesque with its flint cottages and its roots as a medieval commercial port.

5. Great Massingham

Archive photo of Great Massingham. Picture: DAVID HARPER/IWITNESS - Credit: citizenside.com

With its origins going back to the 5th century, this village has impressive greens as well as several large ponds which create scenic views.

The West Norfolk village has added character with the flint and cobble cottages that encompasses the ponds.

6. Thornham

Thornham Harbour. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

A small coastal village in the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It has many historic cottages and other buildings.

If you venture to Thornham Harbour, you’ll see the posts, boats and coal barn which is said to be one of the most photographed landmarks on the North Norfolk coast.

7. Cley-Next-The-Sea

Cley Mill, on the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Chris Bishop

This picturesque seaside village features a traditional windmill and a modern eco-friendly visitor centre complete with a cafe, shop, and nature viewing area.

Cley has even been a regular fixture on the small and big screen featuring in the BBC's hot air balloon ident and as the backdrop to the 1949 film Conspirator, starring Elizabeth Taylor.



