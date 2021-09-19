7 of the prettiest streets in Norfolk

Published: 7:17 PM September 19, 2021

Staithe Street in Wells-next-the-Sea is one of Norfolk's prettiest streets. - Credit: IAN BURT

From thatched cottages to views of the coast, here are some of the prettiest streets you can stroll down in Norfolk.

Jetty Street, Cromer - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

1. Jetty Street, Cromer

A picture perfect spot in north Norfolk, with colourful houses and stunning views of Cromer beach and its famous pier when you reach the end of the street.

Elm Hill, Norwich - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

2. Elm Hill, Norwich

You are transported back in time as you walk down this medieval cobbled street, which is also a popular filming location and was recently used for Netflix's Jingle Jangle.

The Green, Burnham Market - Credit: Google Maps

3.The Green, Burnham Market

A hotspot for holidaymakers, Burnham Market's main street is picturesque and it also has lots of independent shops and places to eat and drink, including hotel and pub The Hoste Arms.

Nelson Street, King's Lynn - Credit: Google Maps

4. Nelson Street, King's Lynn

Make sure to wander down Nelson Street the next time you are in King's Lynn and take a look at its colourful houses and front doors.

High Street, Little Walsingham - Credit: Google Maps

5. High Street, Little Walsingham

There is historic buildings galore in this north Norfolk village and the entrance to The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham is along the High Street, with shops and the Read and Digest Tearoom on the corner.

The Lane, Winterton-on-Sea - Credit: Google Maps

6. The Lane, Winterton-on-Sea

Head to The Fishermans Return pub in The Lane, where you can unwind with a pint and enjoy views of quaint thatched cottages.

Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Sonya Duncan

7. Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea

The main shopping street in Wells-next-the-Sea is well worth visiting before a trip to the beach, with colourful and historic buildings lining the narrow road.