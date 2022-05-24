9 major jubilee events taking place across Norfolk

From live music to dazzling firework displays, here are some of the biggest events happening in Norfolk for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Pageant of Motoring at Sandringham will feature royal vehicles. - Credit: Supplied by Sandringham Pageant of Motoring

1. Sandringham Estate Celebrations

Where: Sandringham Estate, Sandringham, PE35 6EN

When: June 2-5

Price: Book events at sandringhamestate.co.uk/platinum-jubilee

It comes as no surprise that the Queen's Sandringham Estate is going all out to celebrate her 70-year reign.

On Thursday will be the traditional lighting of the jubilee beacon, which is sold out, and on Friday Katherine Jenkins and The Military Wives Choir join forces for a special outdoor concert.

On Saturday a range of royal activities will take place and on Sunday is the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring, showcasing seven decades of motoring with live music and aerial displays too.

The pair of Fowler ploughing engines that will be at Strumpshaw. - Credit: Strumpshaw Steam Museum

2. Strumpshaw Steam Engine Rally

Where: Strumpshaw Steam Museum, Strumpshaw Hall, Strumpshaw, NR13 4HR

When: June 2-5, gates open 9am

Price: £10, under 16s free (cash or card), more information at strumpshawsteammuseum.co.uk, free parking

This four-day festival of steam will have something for everyone and one of the highlights is a special pair of Fowler ploughing engines dating back to 1919.

The event will also feature grand ring events, including heavy horse displays and working dogs, vintage cars, tractors and steam engines alongside train and fairground rides.

The Costessey Fete is returning for 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. - Credit: Gary Blundell

3. Costessey Fete and Fayre

Where: The Costessey Centre, Longwater Lane, Costessey, NR8 5AH

When: June 3: 12pm-5pm, June 4: 10am to 10pm

Price: Free, parking £2 per car or enter on foot

This popular free event returns for 2022 to coincide with the jubilee weekend, with more than 100 stalls and tasty food and drink.

The Friday programme includes a fun dog show and a replica Hurricane and Spitfire and on Saturday there will be live bands from around 5pm and a firework display.

Jubilee Fest is coming to Kett's Park in Wymondham. - Credit: Chris Bishop/Google Maps

4. Wymondham Jubilee Fest and Community Picnic

Where: Kett's Park, Harts Farm Road, Wymondham, NR18 0WP

When: June 5: 2pm-6pm

Price: Free

A right royal knees-up is coming to Wymondham over the jubilee weekend, which has been organised by volunteers.

It will include entertainment from the likes of five-piece band The Walks and Mark the Busker, food and drink stalls, a funfair, traditional games and you are welcome to bring a picnic.

Celebrate the jubilee in style outside Norwich City Hall. - Credit: Bill Smith/Archant 2011

5. The Big Jubilee Lunch

Where: St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

When: June 5: 11am-3pm

Price: Free

There will be a street-long picnic table, bunting and live music on the steps of Norwich City Hall, with live music from the likes of The African Choir of Norfolk and sixties cover band The Austin Beats.

You can either bring a picnic or enjoy tasty street food and there will also be children's activities such as a colouring wall and circus skills.

Enjoy a spectacular parade of 26 Friesian horses in Yarmouth. - Credit: Kerry Tarrant Photography

6. Great Yarmouth Jubilee Celebrations

Where: Various locations

When: June 1-5

Price: Most events free

The fun will begin on Wednesday at the Pleasure Beach with a fireworks display just after 9.30pm, with tickets on sale for the 6.30pm to 9.30pm slot now if you want to go on rides before.

The fun will continue on Thursday at 2pm along the Golden Mile, staring at Joyland, with a spectacular parade of 26 Friesian horses.

In the evening, head to Anchor Gardens with live music from 6.30pm and the beacon will be lit at 9.45pm, which will followed by a fireworks display.

On the Friday from 10.30am to 11.30am there will be a civic jubilee service with no tickets required.

On Saturday in the Town Hall from 7pm to 11pm there will be a four-course banquet and live entertainment for £42pp - to book email events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or call 01493 846154.

A Second World War Spitfire will fly over Cromer. - Credit: Cromer Town Council

7. Cromer Jubilee Celebrations

Where: Various locations

When: June 2-5

Price: Free

The fun begins at 2pm on Thursday with a street party in Church Street, followed by a flypast and aerobatic display from a genuine WWII spitfire over the sea at 5pm.

At 8.40pm there will be a torchlit parade from the church to Runton Road Car Park, where the beacon will be lit at 9.45pm.

Events start at 11am on Friday with Reverend Will Warren blessing the War Memorial and in the evening is a music event in a marquee in North Lodge Park.

A display of military vehicles will then be in North Lodge Park on Saturday, followed by a tea for WWII veterans and more music again in the evening.

There will be a special service in the Parish Church at 3pm on Sunday with all welcome.

A free corgi trail is coming to Chantry Place in Norwich for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Chantry Place

8. Chantry Palace Corgi Trail

Where: Chantry Place, Norwich, NR1 3SH

When: May 30-June 5

Price: Free

Chantry Place will be transformed into Chantry Palace to celebrate the Jubilee, with bunting decorated by local schoolchildren.

There will be a free corgi trail running from May 30 until June 5, with free trail maps from Langleys, and a right royal day out worth £300 and goody bags are up for grabs.

Outside on Chantry Square, there will be a photo opportunity with a Royal Guard and on the lower ground floor there will be a royal throne and red carpet - both from June 2 to 5.

Head to The Walks in King's Lynn for a family fun day. - Credit: Danielle Booden

9. King's Lynn Jubilee Celebrations

Where: Various locations

When: June 2-5

Price: Free

The fun starts at 4pm on Thursday in King's Staithe Square with children's activities, music and the beacon lighting at 9.45pm followed by fireworks.

On Friday at 11.55am, the Queen's Jubilee Parade will march through King’s Lynn, with more live music and a civic service will be held at the Minster in the evening.

There will be more entertainment in King’s Staithe Square on Saturday from 12pm until 10pm and visit the Alive Corn Exchange to watch a film about the 1953 coronation.

On Sunday, The Walks will host a Jubilee picnic and Fun Day from 11am to 5.45pm.

