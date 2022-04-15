News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Easter egg hunt includes major prizes like free afternoon tea

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:39 AM April 15, 2022
xxx_BYFORDSAFTERNOONTEA

Afternoon tea at Byfords is one of the prizes up for grabs - Credit: Byfords

A county-wide Easter egg hunt has begun with some cracking prizes up for grabs.

Exclusive experience brand Norfolk Passport has organised 'Eggsperience', a golden Easter egg hunt taking place this bank holiday.

Eggs will be hidden in secret locations, each containing a prize from one of the Norfolk Passport partners.

Partners include Byfords, The Assembly House, Ffolkes, Sponge and The Pigs.

xxx_SPONGEEASTERCAKE

An Easter chocolate cake from Sponge is one of the prizes from Norfolk Passport - Credit: Sponge

Prizes could be anything from an overnight stay at Byfords, Easter chocolate cake from Sponge, to brunch at Ffolkes.

Norfolk Passport will be posting clues on its Instagram as well as location announcements and prizes.

Prizes will be released in the coming weeks.

The hunt is running from today, April 15, to Monday, April 18.

Norfolk Passport is a membership programme giving members access to perks and experiences around the county with leading brands.



Easter
Norfolk

