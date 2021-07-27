News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

7 outdoor festivals in Norfolk this summer

person

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:33 PM July 27, 2021   
Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danie

Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Though Covid restrictions have been lifted, many of us would still prefer to stick to outdoor events, and there are plenty to choose from in Norfolk this summer.

Many events which were postponed last summer have been brought back. These are just 7 of the outdoor festivals taking place across the county until September.

Norwich Theatre's Interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 in Chapelfield Gardens. 

Norwich Theatre's Interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Max Hilton

Interlude in the Close 

When: Wednesday, July 14, to Monday, August 30. 

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, Norwich NR1 4DH 

You may also want to watch:

Price: Ticket prices vary depending on performance  

Parking: Monastery Court car park is closest and is £3.20 for 2 hours 

Interlude, launched by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus last year, is back again this summer in a big top tent on the Cathedral grounds.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
  2. 2 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  3. 3 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
  1. 4 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
  2. 5 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
  3. 6 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  4. 7 Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 Cannabis stash worth about £2000 found hidden in home
  6. 9 Man 'helping police with inquiries' in search for missing woman
  7. 10 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship

They have a range of events on over the summer, with everything from comedy to drama. Big names in comedy like Ellie Taylor will sit in the programme alongside shows for children and circus cabaret by Luminosa. 

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

Norwich Comedy and Film Festival 

When: Thursday, July 29 – Saturday, August 7,  18:00-23:00

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich NR2 1TN 

Price: Tickets from £13.50, kids go free 

Parking: Chantry Place car park is closest and is £3 for 2 hours 

Laugh in the Park is returning this summer for 4 comedy packed days. Acts on the line-up include Seann Walsh, Dane Baptiste and Norwich-based Jenny Beake. 

The weekend following Laugh in the Park will be taken up by Movies in the Park, an outdoor cinema. The comedy films showing range from Ratatouille to This is Spinal Tap.  

The entire festival will be accompanied by a street food market and an outdoor garden bar. 

Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Comedy in the Park 

When: Saturday, August 14, 16:30-22:30

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ 

 Price: Tickets from £54.45 

Parking: UEA Big Car Park and UEA West Car Park are closest and have a £1 flat fee on Weekends 

The national tour of Comedy in the Park is coming to Norwich, with 6 top comedians making up the line-up for a night of open-air entertainment. 

In Norwich, the line-up is John Bishop, Phil Wang, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Judi Love.   

Market Place will be filled with vehicles for the fourth annual Reepham Classic Car and Bike Festiva

Market Place will be filled with vehicles for the fourth annual Reepham Classic Car and Bike Festival on Sunday. Picture: Andy Russell - Credit: Andy russell

Reepham Food Festival 

When: Sunday, August 22, 10:00–16:00 

Where: Market Place, Reepham, Norwich NR10 4JJ 

Price: Free 

Parking: Station Road car park is closest and free all day 

30 local businesses will fill Market Place to sell their wares, offering everything from honey to curry to cider.  

There will also be painting, ceramics, and tapestries available for purchase, and the Reepham Women’s Institute will be demonstrating their skills and giving some tips and techniques for baking.     

An outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman is coming to High Lodge Thetford after the family fun d

An outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman is coming to High Lodge Thetford after the family fun day Credit: Supplied by Forestry England - Credit: Archant

Open Air Film and Street Food Festival 

When: Thursday, August 26 - Saturday, 28 August, 11:30-22:30 

Where: Eaton Park, 2 South Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AZ 

Price: Tickets from £9.50, kids go free 

Parking: Eaton Park has free parking 

Pop Up Pictures is showing 10 films over 3 days on an LED screen in Eaton Park. With different tickets available for different movie packages, there is something for everyone.  

Cult classics like Labyrinth and The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be showed alongside family favourites like Mamma Mia and Grease.  

There will also be a street food market in the park which are to be announced soon.

The 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown at an outdoor cinema event in Sprowston Manor Credit:

The 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown at an outdoor cinema event in Sprowston Manor Credit: Adventure Cinema - Credit: Archant

Adventure Cinema 

When: Friday, September 10 – Saturday, September 11. 18:30-22:00 

Where: Sprowston Manor Hotel, Wroxham Rd, Norwich NR7 8RP 

Price: Tickets from £9.50 

Parking: The hotel has free on-site parking  

This 2-day event is based in the grounds of the 16th century manor house turned hotel and golf course.  

Showing both Pretty Woman and The Lion King, there will also be stalls for food and drink as well as a picnic area for guests to relax in front of the screen. 

It is hoped the plan will remove the need for social distancing. Pictured is Let's Rock 2019 at Earl

It is hoped the plan will remove the need for social distancing. Pictured is Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Credit: Archant

Let’s Rock  

When: Saturday, September 25. 11:00-22:30 

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ 

Price: Tickets from £42, kids go free 

Parking: There is limited on-site parking available first-come-first-serve for £15 per car 

Annual Let’s Rock is back and celebrating the sound of the 80s. The day-long event is featuring 17 acts from the decade. The line-up includes Sister Sledge, Boomtown Rats, and Wet Wet Wet. 

There will be a wide variety of food on offer inside the event, and picnics can be brought inside.  

Comedy
Film
Theatre
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Antingham Lodge in Norfolk

Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus