7 outdoor festivals in Norfolk this summer
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Though Covid restrictions have been lifted, many of us would still prefer to stick to outdoor events, and there are plenty to choose from in Norfolk this summer.
Many events which were postponed last summer have been brought back. These are just 7 of the outdoor festivals taking place across the county until September.
Interlude in the Close
When: Wednesday, July 14, to Monday, August 30.
Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, Norwich NR1 4DH
Price: Ticket prices vary depending on performance
Parking: Monastery Court car park is closest and is £3.20 for 2 hours
Interlude, launched by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus last year, is back again this summer in a big top tent on the Cathedral grounds.
They have a range of events on over the summer, with everything from comedy to drama. Big names in comedy like Ellie Taylor will sit in the programme alongside shows for children and circus cabaret by Luminosa.
Norwich Comedy and Film Festival
When: Thursday, July 29 – Saturday, August 7, 18:00-23:00
Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich NR2 1TN
Price: Tickets from £13.50, kids go free
Parking: Chantry Place car park is closest and is £3 for 2 hours
Laugh in the Park is returning this summer for 4 comedy packed days. Acts on the line-up include Seann Walsh, Dane Baptiste and Norwich-based Jenny Beake.
The weekend following Laugh in the Park will be taken up by Movies in the Park, an outdoor cinema. The comedy films showing range from Ratatouille to This is Spinal Tap.
The entire festival will be accompanied by a street food market and an outdoor garden bar.
Comedy in the Park
When: Saturday, August 14, 16:30-22:30
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ
Price: Tickets from £54.45
Parking: UEA Big Car Park and UEA West Car Park are closest and have a £1 flat fee on Weekends
The national tour of Comedy in the Park is coming to Norwich, with 6 top comedians making up the line-up for a night of open-air entertainment.
In Norwich, the line-up is John Bishop, Phil Wang, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Judi Love.
Reepham Food Festival
When: Sunday, August 22, 10:00–16:00
Where: Market Place, Reepham, Norwich NR10 4JJ
Price: Free
Parking: Station Road car park is closest and free all day
30 local businesses will fill Market Place to sell their wares, offering everything from honey to curry to cider.
There will also be painting, ceramics, and tapestries available for purchase, and the Reepham Women’s Institute will be demonstrating their skills and giving some tips and techniques for baking.
Open Air Film and Street Food Festival
When: Thursday, August 26 - Saturday, 28 August, 11:30-22:30
Where: Eaton Park, 2 South Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AZ
Price: Tickets from £9.50, kids go free
Parking: Eaton Park has free parking
Pop Up Pictures is showing 10 films over 3 days on an LED screen in Eaton Park. With different tickets available for different movie packages, there is something for everyone.
Cult classics like Labyrinth and The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be showed alongside family favourites like Mamma Mia and Grease.
There will also be a street food market in the park which are to be announced soon.
Adventure Cinema
When: Friday, September 10 – Saturday, September 11. 18:30-22:00
Where: Sprowston Manor Hotel, Wroxham Rd, Norwich NR7 8RP
Price: Tickets from £9.50
Parking: The hotel has free on-site parking
This 2-day event is based in the grounds of the 16th century manor house turned hotel and golf course.
Showing both Pretty Woman and The Lion King, there will also be stalls for food and drink as well as a picnic area for guests to relax in front of the screen.
Let’s Rock
When: Saturday, September 25. 11:00-22:30
Where: Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ
Price: Tickets from £42, kids go free
Parking: There is limited on-site parking available first-come-first-serve for £15 per car
Annual Let’s Rock is back and celebrating the sound of the 80s. The day-long event is featuring 17 acts from the decade. The line-up includes Sister Sledge, Boomtown Rats, and Wet Wet Wet.
There will be a wide variety of food on offer inside the event, and picnics can be brought inside.