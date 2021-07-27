7 outdoor festivals in Norfolk this summer

Published: 12:33 PM July 27, 2021

Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Though Covid restrictions have been lifted, many of us would still prefer to stick to outdoor events, and there are plenty to choose from in Norfolk this summer.

Many events which were postponed last summer have been brought back. These are just 7 of the outdoor festivals taking place across the county until September.

Norwich Theatre's Interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Max Hilton

Interlude in the Close

When: Wednesday, July 14, to Monday, August 30.

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close, Norwich NR1 4DH

Price: Ticket prices vary depending on performance

Parking: Monastery Court car park is closest and is £3.20 for 2 hours

Interlude, launched by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus last year, is back again this summer in a big top tent on the Cathedral grounds.

They have a range of events on over the summer, with everything from comedy to drama. Big names in comedy like Ellie Taylor will sit in the programme alongside shows for children and circus cabaret by Luminosa.

Andrew Bunn and Derek Robertson, co-founders of Red Card Comedy Club and Laugh in the Park. - Credit: Laugh in the Park

Norwich Comedy and Film Festival

When: Thursday, July 29 – Saturday, August 7, 18:00-23:00

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich NR2 1TN

Price: Tickets from £13.50, kids go free

Parking: Chantry Place car park is closest and is £3 for 2 hours

Laugh in the Park is returning this summer for 4 comedy packed days. Acts on the line-up include Seann Walsh, Dane Baptiste and Norwich-based Jenny Beake.

The weekend following Laugh in the Park will be taken up by Movies in the Park, an outdoor cinema. The comedy films showing range from Ratatouille to This is Spinal Tap.

The entire festival will be accompanied by a street food market and an outdoor garden bar.

Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Comedy in the Park

When: Saturday, August 14, 16:30-22:30

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ

Price: Tickets from £54.45

Parking: UEA Big Car Park and UEA West Car Park are closest and have a £1 flat fee on Weekends

The national tour of Comedy in the Park is coming to Norwich, with 6 top comedians making up the line-up for a night of open-air entertainment.

In Norwich, the line-up is John Bishop, Phil Wang, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Judi Love.

Market Place will be filled with vehicles for the fourth annual Reepham Classic Car and Bike Festival on Sunday. Picture: Andy Russell - Credit: Andy russell

Reepham Food Festival

When: Sunday, August 22, 10:00–16:00

Where: Market Place, Reepham, Norwich NR10 4JJ

Price: Free

Parking: Station Road car park is closest and free all day

30 local businesses will fill Market Place to sell their wares, offering everything from honey to curry to cider.

There will also be painting, ceramics, and tapestries available for purchase, and the Reepham Women’s Institute will be demonstrating their skills and giving some tips and techniques for baking.

An outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman is coming to High Lodge Thetford after the family fun day Credit: Supplied by Forestry England - Credit: Archant

Open Air Film and Street Food Festival

When: Thursday, August 26 - Saturday, 28 August, 11:30-22:30

Where: Eaton Park, 2 South Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AZ

Price: Tickets from £9.50, kids go free

Parking: Eaton Park has free parking

Pop Up Pictures is showing 10 films over 3 days on an LED screen in Eaton Park. With different tickets available for different movie packages, there is something for everyone.

Cult classics like Labyrinth and The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be showed alongside family favourites like Mamma Mia and Grease.

There will also be a street food market in the park which are to be announced soon.

The 2019 remake of The Lion King will be shown at an outdoor cinema event in Sprowston Manor Credit: Adventure Cinema - Credit: Archant

Adventure Cinema

When: Friday, September 10 – Saturday, September 11. 18:30-22:00

Where: Sprowston Manor Hotel, Wroxham Rd, Norwich NR7 8RP

Price: Tickets from £9.50

Parking: The hotel has free on-site parking

This 2-day event is based in the grounds of the 16th century manor house turned hotel and golf course.

Showing both Pretty Woman and The Lion King, there will also be stalls for food and drink as well as a picnic area for guests to relax in front of the screen.

It is hoped the plan will remove the need for social distancing. Pictured is Let's Rock 2019 at Earlham Park. Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Credit: Archant

Let’s Rock

When: Saturday, September 25. 11:00-22:30

Where: Earlham Park, Norwich NR4 7TQ

Price: Tickets from £42, kids go free

Parking: There is limited on-site parking available first-come-first-serve for £15 per car

Annual Let’s Rock is back and celebrating the sound of the 80s. The day-long event is featuring 17 acts from the decade. The line-up includes Sister Sledge, Boomtown Rats, and Wet Wet Wet.

There will be a wide variety of food on offer inside the event, and picnics can be brought inside.