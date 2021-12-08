7 of the best New Year's Eve events happening in Norfolk in 2021
Make sure New Year's Eve goes off with a bang and book tickets for one of these fantastic events taking place in Norfolk on December 31.
1. New Year's Eve Low Bang Firework Event, Hoveton
Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
Timings: 4pm-8pm (timed entry slots)
Price: £60 per socially distanced square (up to six people), wroxhambarns.co.uk
Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework display for New Year's Eve and it is set to child-friendly music.
Each square is two metres from the next group and you need to bring your own chairs and blankets.
Tickets include entry to the Junior Farm and rides in the Fun Park for the evening and there will also be food trucks and a bar.
2. NYE Warehouse featuring Chase & Status, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
Timings: 7pm-3am (last entry 10pm)
Price: From £35pp (plus booking fee and over-18s only), skiddle.com/whats-on/Norwich/Norwich-Warehouse
Warehouse event The Dancing Astronaut is making a comeback for New Year's Eve and the evening will be headlined by electronic music duo Chase & Status.
The chart-topping pair will perform a DJ set and their hits include Blind Faith, End Credits, Lost and Not Found and Count on Me.
Expect a huge production and a whole host of top DJs, with surprises around every corner, and dressing up is encouraged.
3. Out of This World New Year's Eve Party, Hemsby
Where: Belle Aire Holiday Park, Beach Road, Hemsby, NR29 4HZ
Timings: 8pm-2am
Price: £20pp, call 01493 731164 or pop into the shop or café at Club Belle
Belle Aire invites you to its New Year's Eve Party, which is set to be Out Of This World.
Dance the night away to the fantastic Night Train Band, with food, a welcome drink and a glass of prosecco to see in the New Year included.
The evening also features Big Bang Cash Bingo, a late night DJ, prizes for the best costumes and more.
4. The Suffield Arms New Year's Eve Party, Thorpe Market
Where: Station Road, Thorpe Market, NR11 8UE
Timings: 7pm-1am
Price: £20 (plus booking fee and over-18s only), suffieldarms.com/new-years-eve-2021
The Suffield Arms is hosting its first New Year's Eve party with a live DJ playing from 7pm until late.
There will be Mediterranean-style canapes for all guests to enjoy from 7.30pm until 9.30pm, with both downstairs bars serving drinks.
The tapas restaurant will be transformed into a dancefloor and the Cocktail Lounge will be open all night, which will include winter specials.
5. White Ties, Wellies and Diamonds Gala Evening, Fincham
When: 7pm-1am
Where: The Farmhouse at Fincham, Lynn Road, Fincham, King’s Lynn, PE33 9HE
Cost: Adults: £84.95pp, children (up to 12): £42.50pp, call 01366 347747 or email info@fhfincham.com
Bring in 2022 country style at The Farmhouse at Fincham's White Ties, Wellies and Diamonds Gala Evening.
The night begins with a glass of fizz before you tuck into a delicious three-course meal.
Then guests can dance the night away, seeing in the New Year with a live band and resident DJ.
6. Mysabar, Our House and Woolf & Social NYE, Norwich
Where: Castle Gardens, Castle Quarter, Norwich, NR1 3DD
Timings: 7pm until 2am
Price: Six-course meal and late night dancing ticket: £100pp (served from 7pm until 10pm), just late night dancing (10am-2pm): £25, mysabar.co.uk/nye
Mysabar is a Scandinavian-inspired outdoor food and drink venue that has been running in Castle Gardens since last Christmas.
For New Year's Eve, the organisers have teamed up with Our House and Woolf & Social, with the latter serving a six-course menu inspired by the colour palettes of local seasonal ingredients.
When dinner is done, local party connoisseurs Our House has its personal favourite Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy playing a four-hour set.
7. NYE Spectacular, Gorleston
Where: Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, NR31 6PP
Timings: 9pm until 3am
Price: From £6 (VIP packages available, over-18s only), oceanroom.co.uk
Party in style at Ocean Room this New Year's Eve and make sure to dress to impress.
There will be stilt walkers, neon dancers, fire breathers, a live saxophone player, confetti and CO2 cannons and much more.
A DJ will also play classic tunes throughout the decades.