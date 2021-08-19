6 private gardens opening to the public in Norfolk this September
- Credit: Archant
The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to 3,600 private gardens across England and Wales, which includes many in Norfolk.
Since its launch in 1927, the scheme has donated more than £60 million to its beneficiaries through admissions, teas and cake, which includes Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and The Queen's Nursing Institute.
The 2021 Norfolk season will be brought to a close this autumn with six gardens opening in September and one in October.
Here is where you can visit in September:
1. 33 Waldemar Avenue, Hellesdon, NR6 6TB
When: Sunday, September 5, 10am-5pm
2. Holme Hale Hall, Holme Hale IP25 7ED
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
- 2 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
- 3 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
- 4 Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
- 5 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
- 6 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
- 7 'Everybody is busy' - Businesses coping with the impact of tourists
- 8 A140 closed after five vehicle crash
- 9 Landowner hits out at radio silence over compulsory sale of land for A47
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed
Sunday, September 5, 12pm-4pm
3. Chapel Cottage, Rougham, PE32 2SE
Sunday, September 12, 10.30am-4.30pm
4. High House Gardens, Shipdham, IP25 7PU
Sunday, September 12, 2pm-5.30pm/Wednesday, September 15, 2pm-5.30pm
5. Manor House Farm, Coston, NR9 4DT
Sunday, September 19, 11am-5pm
6. Silverstone Farm, North Elmham, NR20 5EX
Sunday, September 19, 2pm-5pm
Finishing the 2021 season in October:
East Ruston Old Vicarage Garden, East Ruston, NR12 9HN
Saturday, October 16, 12pm-5pm
Tickets can be purchased at ngs.org.uk or on the gate and entry for children is free.