Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

6 private gardens opening to the public in Norfolk this September

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:31 PM August 19, 2021   
Top garden designer George Carter's garden at Silverstone Farm near North Elmham

Silverstone Farm near North Elmham is one of the private gardens opening for the Norfolk National Garden Scheme 2021. - Credit: Archant

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to 3,600 private gardens across England and Wales, which includes many in Norfolk. 

Since its launch in 1927, the scheme has donated more than £60 million to its beneficiaries through admissions, teas and cake, which includes Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and The Queen's Nursing Institute. 

The 2021 Norfolk season will be brought to a close this autumn with six gardens opening in September and one in October.

Here is where you can visit in September: 

1. 33 Waldemar Avenue, Hellesdon, NR6 6TB 

When: Sunday, September 5, 10am-5pm 

2. Holme Hale Hall, Holme Hale IP25 7ED

Sunday, September 5, 12pm-4pm 

3. Chapel Cottage, Rougham, PE32 2SE

Sunday, September 12, 10.30am-4.30pm 

4. High House Gardens, Shipdham, IP25 7PU

Sunday, September 12, 2pm-5.30pm/Wednesday, September 15, 2pm-5.30pm  

5. Manor House Farm, Coston, NR9 4DT

Sunday, September 19, 11am-5pm 

6. Silverstone Farm, North Elmham, NR20 5EX

Sunday, September 19, 2pm-5pm 

Finishing the 2021 season in October: 

East Ruston Old Vicarage Garden, East Ruston, NR12 9HN

Saturday, October 16, 12pm-5pm 

Tickets can be purchased at ngs.org.uk or on the gate and entry for children is free.

