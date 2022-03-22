7 fun things to do in Norfolk for Mother's Day 2022

Visit street food venue The Empire in Great Yarmouth during Flavours Food Festival. - Credit: The Empire

From free entry for mums at top attractions to a food festival, here are some of the best Mother's Day events happening in Norfolk on Sunday, March 27.

Norwich Free Market returns this Sunday, March 27. - Credit: Norwich Free Market

1. Norwich Free Market, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH

Timings: 10am-4pm

Price: Free

Norwich Free Market previously took place behind Norwich Theatre Royal, but is now launching at a new location outside The Forum and will run every second Sunday of the month.

It is a thriving hub for community trade with bakers, makers, growers, sewers, artists and street food vendors.

Any family member goes free at Pensthorpe Natural Park for Mother's Day. - Credit: Steve Adams

2. Free entry for a family member at Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

Timings: 10am-4.30pm

Price: Adults: £9.95, seniors (60+) and children (3-16): £8.95, under 3s free, pensthorpe.com - link to book the free Mother's Day ticket on booking page

This nature reserve offers a selection of activities for all generations to enjoy, including indoor and outdoor play areas, interactive trails and seven bird hides.

For Mother's Day, Pensthorpe is offering a free ticket for any guest with one full paying visitor, whether that is a mum, dad, sister, grandparent, family friend or partner.

The East Anglia Yarn Festival launches this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

3. East Anglian Yarn Festival, Norwich

Where: Holiday Inn, Cromer Road, Norwich, NR6 6JA

Timings: 10.30am-4.30pm (also Saturday 10.30am-5.30pm)

Price: Day entry £8 (timed entry slots), eastangliayarnfestival.com

Laura Bailes, a self-employed yarn dyer and knitting pattern design, is hosting the first East Anglia Yarn Show over Mother's Day weekend.

It will celebrate all things yarn and fibre based and will take place across three function rooms at the Norwich Airport Holiday Inn.

There will be more than 50 vendors from across the UK, though half are from East Anglia.

Galton Blackiston from Morston Hall will do a cooking demonstration at Flavours. - Credit: Denise Bradley

4. Paint The Town and Flavours Food Festival, Great Yarmouth

Where: Various locations in Great Yarmouth

Timings: Various timings, Paint the Town: March 23 to 27 and Flavours Food Festival: March 25 to 27

Price: Various prices with free events too, book tickets and see what's on at visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk/whats-on (scroll down to 'looking ahead in 2022' for links to both events)

Two new events are launching this week, which are arts festival Paint the Town and Flavours, a food festival centred around King Street.

During Paint The Town there will be exhibitions, live street art, a guided heritage walk, a ghost sign trail and more.

Highlights of Flavours include a three-day food market and chef demonstrations from the likes of Galton Blackiston (Saturday, 12.30pm) at St George's Plaza in King Street.

Street food venue The Empire along the Golden Mile will also be open with craft beers, cocktails and music too.

The vendors include Rude Kitchen Burgers, The Dough Exchange with pizzas and Eagle and Cactus with Mexican-inspired vegetarian and vegan food. Book a table for free at theempiregy.com (Friday: 5pm-12am, Saturday: 12pm-12.30am, Sunday: 12pm-5pm)

Cinema City, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

5. Mother's Day Screening of West Side Story, Norwich

Where: Cinema City, St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4AD

Timings: 2pm (156 minutes)

Price: Adults: £12.40, retired and students: £11.40, children: £7.90, picturehouses.com/cinema/cinema-city-picturehouse

Cinema City is showing the new adaptation of musical West Side Story, which was directed by Steven Spielberg.

West Side Story follows two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City, but their romance draws them into a conflict between two warring gangs.

Mums go free at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure on Mother's Day. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

6. Free entry for mums at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade

Where: Lenwade, NR9 5JE

Timings: 10.30am-4pm

Price: Adults and children over 90cm: £17.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk where you can also book the free Mother's Day ticket

Mums can visit Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for free over Mother's Day weekend (Saturday 26 and 27) with a full-paying child or child Discovery Pass holder.

There are 85 acres of park to explore and more than 20 activities to sink your teeth into, including the Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play, the Secret Animal Garden and Dippy's Raceway.

Morgan and West: Unbelievable Science comes to Norwich Theatre Playhouse this weekend. - Credit: Supplied

7. Morgan and West: Unbelievable Science

Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St George's Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

Timings: 2pm (60 minutes no interval)

Price: Adults: £10, over 60s and under 18s: £8, norwichtheatre.org

Expect bonkers biology, captivating chemistry and phenomenal physics in this science extravaganza for all the family from magicians and time travellers Morgan and West.

The pair have appeared on a number of TV programmes including Penn and Teller: Fool Us and The Next Great Magician on ITV and The Slammer on CBBC.