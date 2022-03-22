7 fun things to do in Norfolk for Mother's Day 2022
- Credit: The Empire
From free entry for mums at top attractions to a food festival, here are some of the best Mother's Day events happening in Norfolk on Sunday, March 27.
1. Norwich Free Market, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH
Timings: 10am-4pm
Price: Free
Norwich Free Market previously took place behind Norwich Theatre Royal, but is now launching at a new location outside The Forum and will run every second Sunday of the month.
It is a thriving hub for community trade with bakers, makers, growers, sewers, artists and street food vendors.
2. Free entry for a family member at Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
Timings: 10am-4.30pm
Price: Adults: £9.95, seniors (60+) and children (3-16): £8.95, under 3s free, pensthorpe.com - link to book the free Mother's Day ticket on booking page
This nature reserve offers a selection of activities for all generations to enjoy, including indoor and outdoor play areas, interactive trails and seven bird hides.
For Mother's Day, Pensthorpe is offering a free ticket for any guest with one full paying visitor, whether that is a mum, dad, sister, grandparent, family friend or partner.
3. East Anglian Yarn Festival, Norwich
Where: Holiday Inn, Cromer Road, Norwich, NR6 6JA
Timings: 10.30am-4.30pm (also Saturday 10.30am-5.30pm)
Price: Day entry £8 (timed entry slots), eastangliayarnfestival.com
Laura Bailes, a self-employed yarn dyer and knitting pattern design, is hosting the first East Anglia Yarn Show over Mother's Day weekend.
It will celebrate all things yarn and fibre based and will take place across three function rooms at the Norwich Airport Holiday Inn.
There will be more than 50 vendors from across the UK, though half are from East Anglia.
4. Paint The Town and Flavours Food Festival, Great Yarmouth
Where: Various locations in Great Yarmouth
Timings: Various timings, Paint the Town: March 23 to 27 and Flavours Food Festival: March 25 to 27
Price: Various prices with free events too, book tickets and see what's on at visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk/whats-on (scroll down to 'looking ahead in 2022' for links to both events)
Two new events are launching this week, which are arts festival Paint the Town and Flavours, a food festival centred around King Street.
During Paint The Town there will be exhibitions, live street art, a guided heritage walk, a ghost sign trail and more.
Highlights of Flavours include a three-day food market and chef demonstrations from the likes of Galton Blackiston (Saturday, 12.30pm) at St George's Plaza in King Street.
Street food venue The Empire along the Golden Mile will also be open with craft beers, cocktails and music too.
The vendors include Rude Kitchen Burgers, The Dough Exchange with pizzas and Eagle and Cactus with Mexican-inspired vegetarian and vegan food. Book a table for free at theempiregy.com (Friday: 5pm-12am, Saturday: 12pm-12.30am, Sunday: 12pm-5pm)
5. Mother's Day Screening of West Side Story, Norwich
Where: Cinema City, St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4AD
Timings: 2pm (156 minutes)
Price: Adults: £12.40, retired and students: £11.40, children: £7.90, picturehouses.com/cinema/cinema-city-picturehouse
Cinema City is showing the new adaptation of musical West Side Story, which was directed by Steven Spielberg.
West Side Story follows two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City, but their romance draws them into a conflict between two warring gangs.
6. Free entry for mums at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade
Where: Lenwade, NR9 5JE
Timings: 10.30am-4pm
Price: Adults and children over 90cm: £17.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk where you can also book the free Mother's Day ticket
Mums can visit Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for free over Mother's Day weekend (Saturday 26 and 27) with a full-paying child or child Discovery Pass holder.
There are 85 acres of park to explore and more than 20 activities to sink your teeth into, including the Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play, the Secret Animal Garden and Dippy's Raceway.
7. Morgan and West: Unbelievable Science
Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St George's Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB
Timings: 2pm (60 minutes no interval)
Price: Adults: £10, over 60s and under 18s: £8, norwichtheatre.org
Expect bonkers biology, captivating chemistry and phenomenal physics in this science extravaganza for all the family from magicians and time travellers Morgan and West.
The pair have appeared on a number of TV programmes including Penn and Teller: Fool Us and The Next Great Magician on ITV and The Slammer on CBBC.