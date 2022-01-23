Seven of the best locations for a minibreak staycation in Norfolk

Blakeney is one of Norfolk's prettiest coastal villages - Credit: Archant

Looking for somewhere in Nelson's County to go for a holiday?

There are many great places to go for a minibreak in Norfolk - from picture perfect villages to historic towns.

Here are seven places in the county to head to for a staycation in 2022.

1. Castle Acre

This quiet countryside village takes its name from a nearby 12th-century walled castle that is now a visitable ruin.

Castle Acre has pubs and cafés as well as lots of places to stay, including many holiday cottages.

There is also a 12th-century priory, the bailey gate, and the gardens to visit.

The area offers a variety of walks, ranging from one to six miles.

2. Hunstanton

One of the county's many seaside towns, Hunstanton was originally purpose-built in 1846 as a holiday resort.

The town and its sister village Old Hunstanton now offer everything from mini-golf to rockpooling.

Famous for its striped, fossil-filled and sunset-soaked cliffs, Hunstanton is also just a stone's throw from places such as Norfolk Lavender and the Sandringham Estate.

3. Horning

This Broads village on the River Bure is an ideal spot to explore the manmade waterways.

Horning benefits from waterside pubs, shops and boat trips, including the Horning Ferry.

If you want to stay on the Broads without being confined to one village, there are many companies in Norfolk that offer boating holidays.

4. Burnham Market

Recently named one of the UK's poshest villages, Burnham Market is small but popular.

With lots of independent stores including a butchers, a tea room and a bookshop, the village is a peaceful place for a getaway.

There are multiple restaurants to enjoy as well as hotels and holiday cottages to stay at.

The craft fair attracts hundreds of visitors every year, with cars filling the local park.

5. Blakeney

This former medieval commercial port is now one of Norfolk's prettiest coastal villages, with flint buildings housing cafés, gift shops and galleries.

The area is also very popular for crabbing in the quay, seal trips out to the point and birdwatching at the nature reserve.

Wildlife lovers will adore Blakeney.

6. Holt

A historic Georgian town in north Norfolk, Holt is home to lots of independent galleries, book shops and places to eat.

The shops are spaced along the high street and tucked into courtyards, including popular spots like Bakers and Larners and Byfords.

There are walks, parks and gardens to enjoy, including Holt Country Park, a 100-acre woodland.

The town has lots of places to stay - from B&Bs to hotels.

7. Thetford

This town has lots of historical sights to see, including the Ancient House Museum, Thetford Priory and Charles Burrell Museum.

There is also lots of nature to explore at both Thetford Forest and Castle Park.

Thetford Forest is an 18,000-hectare manmade woodland with varying walking routes and activities.

There are lots of places to stay in Thetford, from hotels in the town to lodges in the woods.

Center Parcs at Elveden is just over five miles away from the town.