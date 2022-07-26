All you need to know ahead of visiting Norfolk's purple sea of lavender

Nestled in west Norfolk is a huge lavender farm covering nearly 100 acres and it is open for the public to visit.

Here is all you need to know ahead of visiting Norfolk Lavender in Heacham.

Taz Ali in a beautiful field of Norfolk Lavender at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

What is the address and how do I get there?

The address is Norfolk Lavender, Caley Mill, Lynn Road, Heacham, PE31 7JE.

It is on the main A149 road just three miles south of Hunstanton.

Follow the brown tourist signs and there is free parking when you arrive.

What is the history of Norfolk Lavender?

Norfolk Lavender was founded by Linn Chilvers, who originally ran a nursery garden and florists' business in Heacham.

In 1932 he teamed up with Francis ‘Ginger’ Dusgate of Fring Hall to launch Norfolk Lavender.

Mr Dusgate provided six acres of land and Mr Chilvers supplied 13,000 plants.

The lavender harvest begins at Heacham in Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

How is the lavender at the farm used?

The lavender oil in the plants is used to make its world-renowned lavender products and the dried lavender is used in the on-site restaurant.

Many respected herbalists, doctors and aromatherapists also use it.

How much is entry and what are the opening times?

There is free entry and you can wander around the gardens and see the National Collection of Lavenders with more than 100 different varieties and it is open daily 10am until 5pm.

You can also cross the bridge over the River Heacham and take a walk.

Freddy Williamson (5) at Norfolk Lavender, Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Can I get a guided tour of the lavender fields and how much does it cost?

Yes, guided tours last 45 minutes and run seven days a week at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm and cost £5 per person.

It covers how Caley Mill and Norfolk Lavender have evolved over the years.

What else is there to see and do at Norfolk Lavender?

There is plenty to see and do at Norfolk Lavender, including the distillery where they create the oil, a gift shop and the herb garden and plant centre.

You can also visit The Animal Gardens which is open from 10am until 4.45pm and costs £8 for adults, £7 for children (2-16) and under 2s are free.

A cabbage white butterfly on the lavender at Heacham. PHOTO: Matthew Usher for EDP NEWS COPYRIGHT; EDP pics � 2008 TEL; (01603) 772434 - Credit: Matthew Usher

What food and drink is available?

Visit The Lavender Lounge Tea Rooms, with a menu that includes lavender cakes and lavender scones, and pick up local goodies from the farm shop.

Is Norfolk Lavender wheelchair accessible?

Yes, most of the site is at one level and there are also disabled parking spaces.

Are dogs welcome?

Yes, dogs are welcome on leads but are not allowed in the shops, tea rooms, Animal Gardens and outdoor play area.