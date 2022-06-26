7 of the best locations for kayaking in Norfolk
- Credit: Nick Butcher
From urban sights, stunning coastlines or the Broads, there are plenty of locations in Norfolk to kayak.
Here are seven of the best places to explore on the water.
Broads National Park
Stretching from Bungay to Stalham, the Broads offers scenic views and plenty of places to stop for an explore or a spot of lunch.
In the south of the county, River Waveney has lots to see with a number of former mills and wildlife.
There are places along the river, including in Beccles, to hire canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Some of the companies have drop-off points so kayakers don't have to return upstream.
Whitlingham Broad
This enclosed and still broad offers craft hire from paddleboards and kayaks to katakanus as well as courses for children, adults and families.
Whitlingham, just outside the centre of Norwich, is surrounded by wildlife with paths for walking and cycling.
Norwich
If you fancy a journey through a more urban area, then maybe kayaking through Norwich is for you.
From the river you can spot Pull's Ferry, Cow Tower, St James Mill and more.
There are also plenty of pubs to stop at and places to hire equipment.
North Norfolk
For those who prefer saltwater, sea kayaking may be more exciting. Though there are fewer places that rent out kit on the coast.
The Canoe Man gives guided tours of Brancaster, Cley and Blakeney where kayakers can spot local birds like Curlews and Sandpipers.
Pockthorpe
Manor Adventure, near Lyng, has almost 40 acres of water for sports including kayaking, canoeing and sailing as well as space for land-based activities.
The adventure centre is primarily used for school residential trips but also offers courses.
Hickling Broad
Hickling is a national nature reserve with an abundance of wildlife and one of the few places where you might see bittern, swallowtail butterflies and otters all in a day's paddle.
You can hire canoes out with Whispering Weeds situated at the north end of Hickling Broad, just outside Hickling village. Day boat hire is also available.