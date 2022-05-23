Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

The Harper, a boutique hotel in Langham, was named among the country's best seaside hotels - Credit: Jessica Coppins

An adult-only hotel and a former glassblowing factory have been named among the country's best seaside hotels.

The Harper and The Waterfront are on The Times' list of the "25 best hotels by the British seaside".

The Harper in Langham was described by the publication as a "Scandi-influenced boutique hotel" with wood-burning stoves, mismatched furniture, and modern art.

The hotel, which was formerly a glassblowing factory, has 32 bedrooms with a private restaurant and spa.

It is owned by Sam Cutmore-Scott, the husband of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

The Waterfront in Wells also features on the list and was described as a "boutique bolt-hole" that is mere yards from the sea.

The adult-only hotel has just three bedrooms and views of the area's expansive sunsets from a terrace.

The list also includes spots in Devon, Southwold, and, the Scottish highlands.