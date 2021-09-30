Norfolk HarFest will celebrate the season at the showground

Published: 9:18 AM September 30, 2021 Updated: 9:27 AM September 30, 2021

Norfolk HarFest will return on Saturday October 2 to a new venue at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: RNAA

Norfolk’s food harvest will be celebrated with the return of the HarFest event on Saturday - at its new home on the Norfolk Showground.

The event on October 2, organised by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), celebrates the county's finest food and farming traditions at this hugely important time in the agricultural calendar.

It was previously held at Norwich Cathedral, but has now moved to the RNAA's flagship venue at Costessey.

Following a two-year break caused by last year’s Covid cancellation, visitors to the showground will enjoy a host of harvest-themed experiences, including:

"Monster Machines of the Harvest" from agricultural machine dealers Claas Manns and Ben Burgess.

Displays by the Starting Handle Club and Rural Farm and Past.

Rare breeds animals at Mr Mawkin’s farm, thanks to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust and the Norwich and District Goat Club.

Foragers Market Foodhall.

The Norfolk Holstein Club's annual dairy calf show.

Morrisons supermarket’s Wonky Veg roadshow.

There will also be a selection of local food, drink and craft stands in an indoor food hall, plus a programme of live music throughout the day.

Entertainers on the bill include Lisa Redford, who has earned worldwide acclaim for her melodic "Americana-tinged" music, Sam Coe, who performs gritty country music with a "raucous and chaotic sound", Norwich-based singer/songwriter Lucy Grubb, who "blends modern Americana with country undertones", and The Debbie Boyd Band, performing an "extensive playlist of all-time favourites" spanning seven decades.

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the RNAA, said: “It’s wonderful to see the return of HarFest after a two-year absence and we’re of course delighted to bring it to the Norfolk Showground this year.

“The Norfolk harvest is one of the largest in the country affecting so many people in so many ways, so it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate and learn more about this important milestone with a spectacular mix of displays, music, animals and local harvest produce.”

Norfolk HarFest takes place at the Norfolk Showground from 10am-4pm on Saturday October 2.

Tickets cost £6 per person with under-16s and RNAA members admitted free. Car parking is included. Tickets must be purchased online at rnaa.org.uk/harfest.