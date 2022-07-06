Huge garden show returning to Norfolk with 'incredibly discounted prices'
- Credit: Aztec Events
A three-day gardening extravaganza will burst into bloom later this month.
The Norfolk Garden Show returns to the Norfolk Showground near Norwich from Friday, July 15, to Sunday, July 17.
There will be lots of plants at discounted prices at the Outdoor Plant Village as well as a food and drink marquee.
Homemade giftware and jewellery will also be on display at the craft and gift stalls.
Show director Matt Upson said: "We're so excited to bring the Norfolk Garden Show back to the Norfolk Showground this summer.
"The weather forecast is looking beautiful for the show so come and join us for a relaxing day out in the sunshine, filled with quality plants and bulbs at incredibly discounted prices."
Adult tickets are £12 and can be bought online or at the venue and gates open from 10am to 5pm each day.
Admission also includes entry to the Antiques and Collectibles Fair, which is also being held at the Norfolk Showground that weekend.