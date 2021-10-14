Video
9 of the best places to see fireworks in Norfolk in 2021
- Credit: Matthew Usher
Make sure Bonfire Night goes off with a bang in 2021 and visit one of these brilliant firework displays in Norfolk.
1. Attleborough Fireworks and Halloween, Attleborough
Where: Attleborough Recreation Ground/Football Club, Station Road, Attleborough, NR17 2AS
When: October 31, Halloween party from 3pm, fireworks 7pm
Price: £2, under 6s free, tickets available from A W Myhill, The Bakery and Cranks
There will be two celebrations in one at this event, with a Halloween party from 3pm followed by the main firework display.
There will also be a fancy dress competition, disco, face painting, food and drink vendors, a fun fair and the football club bar will be open.
2. Kenninghall Fireworks Spectacular 2021, Kenninghall
Where: Eastern field at the junction of Quidenham Road and Garboldisham Road, Kenninghall, NR16 2EQ
When: November 5, gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire 6pm, fireworks 6.30pm
Price: Advance: £7.50, on the gate: £10, children of primary school age and below go free, kenninghallfriends.org.uk/fireworks or from Twin Teapots, Kenninghall Stores or The Red Lion Pub
The Friends of Kenninghall Primary School are organising a fun evening out for all the family with a fantastic firework display, a bar, cake stalls and food vendors Peaky Pizzas, Dirty Fryer Boys and Debbie's Dinky Donuts.
There is no parking available on the field itself so attendees are being asked to park considerately in the village and walk.
3. End of Season Bonfire and Fireworks Event, Blakeney
Where: Carnser Car Park, The Quay, Blakeney, NR25 7NE
When: October 30 (if bad weather will be moved to October 31), barbecue and various attractions from 5pm, 'Ruby Flames' 6.15pm, bonfire 6.45pm, firework display 7.15pm
Cost: Free, donation buckets for local causes
Titanium Fireworks, behind the Cromer Carnival displays, will be in charge of the main event and there will be tasty food and drink, including burgers, hog roast and toffee apples.
There will also be children's rides, a tombola and the musical organ from Thursford.
4. We Love Fireworks, Wymondham
Where: Wymondham Rugby Club, Barnard Fields, Bray Drive, Wymondham, NR18 0GQ
When: November 5, from 6pm
Price: Adults: £6, under 16s: £4, under 4s free, pay on the gate (cash only)
Alongside a spectacular firework display at the rugby club, there will be a funfair, DJ and street food vendors.
You will also be able to buy a range of drinks from the rugby club bar (card only).
5. Fawkes in the Walks, King's Lynn
Where: The Walks, King’s Lynn, PE30 1PE
When: November 5, bonfire lit at 6pm, display at 8pm
Price: Free
Enjoy a free firework display in west Norfolk this Bonfire Night with your family and friends.
The event, which is organised by the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, will also feature live music.
6. Raynham Estate Firework Display, East Raynham
Where: Raynham Estate, Swaffham Road, East Raynham, NR21 7EE
When: November 5, gates 5.30pm, bonfire 6.30pm, fireworks 7.30pm
Price: £5 per car in advance or £7.50 on the gate, on foot: £2.50 advance/£3.50 gate, raynham.co.uk/fireworks
This new display will take place at the privately-owned Raynham Estate and will raise money for local charities.
There will be tasty refreshments on offer, including Raynham beef burgers and hot chocolates. Dogs are not allowed at this event.
7. Rackheath Firework Display, Rackheath
Where: Rackheath Stracey Sports Park, Rackheath, NR13 6LT
When: November 5, gates 6pm, first display 7.30pm, finale 8.15pm
Price: Adults (17+): £5, two under 16s free with each paying adult, pay on the gate (cash only)
Rackheath Fireworks are back for 2021 and this year there will also be a light show.
The event will have a mini funfair, a bar and street food vendors including Harry's Soul Train, East Coast Pizza Co and The Bucket List.
8. Hunstanton Fireworks, Hunstanton
Where: Cliff Top Car Park, Lighthouse Close, Hunstanton, PE36 6EL
When: November 6, gates open 5pm, bonfire 6pm, fireworks 7.30pm
Price: £25 per car (maximum 7 people), walk-in adults: £10, over 65s and under 16s: £5
The Hunstanton fireworks display is organised by Hunstanton and District Round Table 615 and it raises money for local causes.
Alongside the fireworks, the event will also include a laser and music show, a funfair and stalls.
9. Fireworks Extravaganza, Corton
Where: Gunton Park, Corton, Suffolk, NR32 5HE
When: November 6, 6.30pm-9pm
Price: £5 (plus booking fee), buy in advance only at ticketsource.co.uk/lyrugby, under 5s free (no ticket needed)
From Catherine wheels to rockets, expect an impressive firework display at the home of Lowestoft and Yarmouth Rugby Club just across the border in Suffolk.
Enjoy a fun fair, live music and food and drink stalls and there will be limited parking on site.