Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:34 AM September 16, 2021   
The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas market is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2021. 

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show Christmas market is returning to the Norfolk Showground for 2021.

Norfolk's biggest Christmas market is returning for 2021 and there will be hundreds of stalls.

The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show will once again take place at the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey and is running from Friday, November 12, until Sunday, November 14.

It is set to be the biggest show yet and there will be indoor and outdoor stalls selling everything you need for the festive season. 

Make an early start on your Christmas shopping at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show. 

Make an early start on your Christmas shopping at the Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show.

This will include Christmas decorations, festive food and drink and plenty of gifts. 

The opening times are 10am until 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday, with timed arrival slots to prevent crowding. 

There will be festive food on offer at this Christmas market. 

There will be festive food on offer at this Christmas market.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but those that did not request a refund have had their tickets rolled over to this year. 

Advance tickets cost £6 for adults (16+), £5.50 for concessions and £5 for children (aged 1-16) at norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk

