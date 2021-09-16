Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
- Credit: Aztec Events
Norfolk's biggest Christmas market is returning for 2021 and there will be hundreds of stalls.
The Norfolk Festive Gift and Food Show will once again take place at the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey and is running from Friday, November 12, until Sunday, November 14.
It is set to be the biggest show yet and there will be indoor and outdoor stalls selling everything you need for the festive season.
This will include Christmas decorations, festive food and drink and plenty of gifts.
The opening times are 10am until 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday, with timed arrival slots to prevent crowding.
The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but those that did not request a refund have had their tickets rolled over to this year.
Advance tickets cost £6 for adults (16+), £5.50 for concessions and £5 for children (aged 1-16) at norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk
