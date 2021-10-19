Video
9 things to do in Norfolk this October half term
From PrimEvil to a pumpkin festival, here are some of the best things to do in Norfolk this October half term.
1. Norwich Science Festival, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH and venues across Norfolk
When: October 23 to 30
Price: Various prices for different events with many free activities, norwichsciencefestival.co.uk
Norwich Science Festival is back with a bang and each day from 10.30am to 4pm there will be free activities in The Forum, with themes ranging from zoology to engineering.
There will also be events taking place across Norfolk and this year's headliner is Rutherford and Fry’s Complete Guide To Absolutely Everything *Abridged at UEA with Dr Hannah Fry and Dr Adam Rutherford (October 30).
Other highlights include The Importance of Being Interested with comedian Robin Ince at Norwich Arts Centre (October 24), the Climate Action: The Time is Now panel discussion at Norwich School (October 25) and a planetarium in Chantry Place (October 25-30).
2. PrimEvil, Lenwade
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE
When: Until October 31, 6pm-11pm (last entry 9pm)
Price: From £21 (plus booking fee), primevil-scare.com
Norfolk's biggest scare attraction has returned more terrifying than ever for Halloween, with five spine-tingling haunts.
These are the Circus of Terror, The Crypt, Insanitorium, Mayhem Manor Hotel and Route 666.
The event is suitable for over 12s, but anyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.
For younger children, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is running Dippy's Halloween Days from October 23 to 31, with a skeleton trail, spooky disco dancing, crafts and more.
Book at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
3. Family Open Days, Norwich
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: October 26 and 29, 10am-2pm
Price: Free but booking required for some sessions, see the full programme at norwichtheatre.org/take-part/children-families/family-days-2
Pick up a colouring activity, delve into the dressing up box, explore children’s books and create your own stories with puppets at the Family Open Days.
There will also be a science trail and families can pick up the first clue at the box office.
At 1pm on both days in the Circle Lounge, younger children aged two to four can take a Trip to the Moon with Little People’s Drama, discovering what the moon is made of and rescuing a baby alien (booking essential).
4. Snagglefang’s Season of Sneakery, Hoveton
Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW
When: October 23-31, 10am-5pm
Price: Under 92cm: free, 92-105cm: £17.50, over 105cm: £19.50, over 65s: £12.50, norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk
If you go down to BeWILDerwood this half term you're sure of a big surprise, with a whole host of spooky activities planned.
There will be storytelling, crafts and a trail, where families need to find five BeWILDerbats who have been meddling in magic in the woods.
5. The Monster Club, Taverham
Where: Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP
When: October 23-31, 2.30pm and 6.30pm shows
Price: Adults (16+): £11, concessions: £10, children (2-16): £9 (all plus booking fee), monsterclubshow.com
The Monster Club is returning to Norfolk with its unique mix of live music, circus, dance and comedy in a big top tent.
Grab your little monsters and join the talented cast of singers, dancers, acrobats, musicians and comedians for 75 minutes of spooky fun. Fancy dress is encouraged.
6. Pumpkin Creation Station, Rackheath
Where: The Watering Can, Unit 8 White House Farm, Salhouse Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB
When: Until October 31, Tuesday-Sunday: 10am-3.30pm
Price: £7.50 per pumpkin payable in the shop, no booking required
The Watering Can plant and gift shop recently relocated to a bigger premises at White House Farm.
There is a Pumpkin Creation Station running until the end of the month and children and adults can make their own mini succulent pumpkin planter to take home.
7. Wicked Wildlife, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Pensthorpe, NR21 0LN
When: October 23-31,10am-4.30pm
Price: Included in ticket price - adults: £12.95, over 60s and children: (3-16) £11.95, under 3s: free, pumpkin carving additional £3, Pensthorpe Explorer additional £4, pensthorpe.com
Discover the grim and gruesome side of nature on the Wicked Wildlife trail around the park.
There will also be a jam-packed activity programme, including pumpkin carving and decorating, a mini pumpkin trail and craft activities.
Enjoy an off-road adventure on the Pensthorpe Explorer and your little ones can visit the Hootz Haunted House (book a slot online) and WildRootz play areas.
8. Trafalgar Trail, Burnham Thorpe
Where: The Lord Nelson, Walsingham Road, Burnham Thorpe, PE31 8HL
When: October 23 to 31, from 11am
Price: Trail maps are £5
This family trail will take place in Nelson's birthplace to mark Trafalgar Day, which is on October 21.
Collect a trail map from The Lord Nelson pub or Burnham Market Stores (PE31 8HH) and head on a two-and-a-quarter mile walk around Burnham Thorpe, featuring key landmarks and places associated with Nelson.
There will be a series of questions to complete along the route and it will raise money for village play equipment.
9. Pumpkin Festival, Wroxham
Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU
When: October 23-31, 10am-5pm
Price: Adults: £12.99, children: £13.99, under 2s: £2.50, wroxhambarns.co.uk
The Pumpkin Festival at Wroxham Barns is back bigger and better for 2021, featuring a new pumpkin picking field with thousands to choose from.
Tickets include unlimited access to Junior Farm and The Fun Park, spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch and a free pumpkin for every paying child.
There will also be a Carving Barn and lots of hands-on activities.
New for 2021, Pumpkin Festival by Night is running from October 28 to 31 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, with after hours access, food trucks, a bar and entertainment - tickets cost £9 or £2.50 for under 2s and it includes a pumpkin for everyone.