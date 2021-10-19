9 things to do in Norfolk this October half term

Video

Wicked Wildlife at Pensthorpe Natural Park is one of the great events taking place in Norfolk over October half term. - Credit: Steve Adams

From PrimEvil to a pumpkin festival, here are some of the best things to do in Norfolk this October half term.

Norwich Science Festival returns for 2021. - Credit: supplied

1. Norwich Science Festival, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH and venues across Norfolk

When: October 23 to 30

Price: Various prices for different events with many free activities, norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

Norwich Science Festival is back with a bang and each day from 10.30am to 4pm there will be free activities in The Forum, with themes ranging from zoology to engineering.

There will also be events taking place across Norfolk and this year's headliner is Rutherford and Fry’s Complete Guide To Absolutely Everything *Abridged at UEA with Dr Hannah Fry and Dr Adam Rutherford (October 30).

Other highlights include The Importance of Being Interested with comedian Robin Ince at Norwich Arts Centre (October 24), the Climate Action: The Time is Now panel discussion at Norwich School (October 25) and a planetarium in Chantry Place (October 25-30).

PrimEvil has returned to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade for Halloween 2021. - Credit: PrimEvil

2. PrimEvil, Lenwade

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: Until October 31, 6pm-11pm (last entry 9pm)

Price: From £21 (plus booking fee), primevil-scare.com

Norfolk's biggest scare attraction has returned more terrifying than ever for Halloween, with five spine-tingling haunts.

These are the Circus of Terror, The Crypt, Insanitorium, Mayhem Manor Hotel and Route 666.

The event is suitable for over 12s, but anyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

For younger children, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is running Dippy's Halloween Days from October 23 to 31, with a skeleton trail, spooky disco dancing, crafts and more.

Book at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Take A Trip to the Moon during the Family Open Days at Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Supplied

3. Family Open Days, Norwich

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: October 26 and 29, 10am-2pm

Price: Free but booking required for some sessions, see the full programme at norwichtheatre.org/take-part/children-families/family-days-2

Pick up a colouring activity, delve into the dressing up box, explore children’s books and create your own stories with puppets at the Family Open Days.

There will also be a science trail and families can pick up the first clue at the box office.

At 1pm on both days in the Circle Lounge, younger children aged two to four can take a Trip to the Moon with Little People’s Drama, discovering what the moon is made of and rescuing a baby alien (booking essential).

The Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

4. Snagglefang’s Season of Sneakery, Hoveton

Where: BeWILDerwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: October 23-31, 10am-5pm

Price: Under 92cm: free, 92-105cm: £17.50, over 105cm: £19.50, over 65s: £12.50, norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

If you go down to BeWILDerwood this half term you're sure of a big surprise, with a whole host of spooky activities planned.

There will be storytelling, crafts and a trail, where families need to find five BeWILDerbats who have been meddling in magic in the woods.

The Monster Club returns to Taverham this Halloween. - Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

5. The Monster Club, Taverham

Where: Wensum Valley Hotel, Golf and Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP

When: October 23-31, 2.30pm and 6.30pm shows

Price: Adults (16+): £11, concessions: £10, children (2-16): £9 (all plus booking fee), monsterclubshow.com

The Monster Club is returning to Norfolk with its unique mix of live music, circus, dance and comedy in a big top tent.

Grab your little monsters and join the talented cast of singers, dancers, acrobats, musicians and comedians for 75 minutes of spooky fun. Fancy dress is encouraged.

There is a Pumpkin Creation Station at White House Farm. - Credit: Supplied

6. Pumpkin Creation Station, Rackheath

Where: The Watering Can, Unit 8 White House Farm, Salhouse Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB

When: Until October 31, Tuesday-Sunday: 10am-3.30pm

Price: £7.50 per pumpkin payable in the shop, no booking required

The Watering Can plant and gift shop recently relocated to a bigger premises at White House Farm.

There is a Pumpkin Creation Station running until the end of the month and children and adults can make their own mini succulent pumpkin planter to take home.

Wicked Wildlife is coming to Pensthorpe. - Credit: Steve Adams

7. Wicked Wildlife, Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Pensthorpe, NR21 0LN

When: October 23-31,10am-4.30pm

Price: Included in ticket price - adults: £12.95, over 60s and children: (3-16) £11.95, under 3s: free, pumpkin carving additional £3, Pensthorpe Explorer additional £4, pensthorpe.com

Discover the grim and gruesome side of nature on the Wicked Wildlife trail around the park.

There will also be a jam-packed activity programme, including pumpkin carving and decorating, a mini pumpkin trail and craft activities.

Enjoy an off-road adventure on the Pensthorpe Explorer and your little ones can visit the Hootz Haunted House (book a slot online) and WildRootz play areas.

The Trafalgar Trail will take place in Burnham Thorpe. - Credit: Supplied

8. Trafalgar Trail, Burnham Thorpe

Where: The Lord Nelson, Walsingham Road, Burnham Thorpe, PE31 8HL

When: October 23 to 31, from 11am

Price: Trail maps are £5

This family trail will take place in Nelson's birthplace to mark Trafalgar Day, which is on October 21.

Collect a trail map from The Lord Nelson pub or Burnham Market Stores (PE31 8HH) and head on a two-and-a-quarter mile walk around Burnham Thorpe, featuring key landmarks and places associated with Nelson.

There will be a series of questions to complete along the route and it will raise money for village play equipment.

The Pumpkin Festival is returning to Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

9. Pumpkin Festival, Wroxham

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU

When: October 23-31, 10am-5pm

Price: Adults: £12.99, children: £13.99, under 2s: £2.50, wroxhambarns.co.uk

The Pumpkin Festival at Wroxham Barns is back bigger and better for 2021, featuring a new pumpkin picking field with thousands to choose from.

Tickets include unlimited access to Junior Farm and The Fun Park, spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch and a free pumpkin for every paying child.

There will also be a Carving Barn and lots of hands-on activities.

New for 2021, Pumpkin Festival by Night is running from October 28 to 31 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm, with after hours access, food trucks, a bar and entertainment - tickets cost £9 or £2.50 for under 2s and it includes a pumpkin for everyone.