7 family attractions with deals on this summer

Attractions like Sea Life in Yarmouth are offering deals this summer to help families make the most of the school holiday

With a cost of living crisis continuing to affect families and the summer holidays coming up, some of Norfolk's biggest attractions are offering cheaper tickets.

Here are seven attractions offering discounts or deals during the summer season.

Pensthorpe Natural Park

The WildRootz play area at Pensthorpe.

Where: Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: 10am to 5pm every day

This nature park is offering buy one get one free tickets in an attempt to "help a little with the purse strings".

Tickets are £12.95 for adults and £11.95 for children aged three to 16.

They include everything in the park from Hootz House to the nature reserve.

Sea Life Centre

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3AH

When: Open hours vary, check online

Yarmouth's Sea Life Centre has frozen all of its prices for 2022, to help visitors as family budgets feel the pinch.

Tickets are available online from £17 per adult.

The aquarium has animals like rays, sharks, turtles, jellyfish and more. There is also an ocean tunnel, rock pools and a reef to visit.

Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns Junior farm staff Hannah Goodman and Catherine Flaxman with micro pigs named Toffee and Humbug.

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU

When: Junior Farm is open from 10am to 5pm every day during the summer holidays

Wroxham Barns has lots to do, with a junior farm home to goats and alpacas, a fun park with jumping pillows, a maize maze and more.

It is offering an unlimited summer pass for £19.99 per person, which is valid through the summer holidays.

It gives visitors access to the farm with unlimited rides and 10pc off food and gifts

Pettitts

Where: Church Road, Reedham, Norwich, NR13 3UA

When: 10am to 5pm every day

Pettitts is offering half-price tickets for all returning guests this summer.

If guests have already visited the park this season, they can return for half price at any time during the rest of the season.

The adventure park has mini-golf, roller coaster, play beach and indoor play. Animals on-site include cows, snakes, marmosets and more.

Full-price tickets are £18.50 and below.

Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has joined other MPs to write to the government for more financial support for theatres without public subsidies including Norwich Theatre Royal.

Where: Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: 10am to 3pm on Sunday, July 24

The theatre is opening its doors for the annual open day. There will be backstage tours, a peek in the archives, a visit to the panto wardrobe and more.

The event is free and booking is not required.

Families can take part in workshops, try lighting and costume design and learn all about theatre magic.

Thetford Forest

High Lodge at Thetford Forest.

Where: Thetford Forest, High Lodge, Brandon, IP27 0AF

When: 9am to 7pm every day

Though not offering a summer deal, this woodland is great for days out as visitors only need to pay for parking, which is £12.50 for more than four hours.

Thetford Forest has three trails of varying lengths to walk or cycle and families can bring picnics to enjoy in the woods or the central meadow.

BeWILDerwood

Action from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood.

Where: Horning Rd, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8JW

When: 10am to 5pm everyday until September 4

Children under 92cm can enter BeWILDerwood for free.

Tickets for those over 92cm are about £20.

Everything is included in ticket price from parking and boat rides to face paint and crafts.

There are also places to eat on-site and visitors are welcome to bring picnics.