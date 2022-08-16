Couple hosting classic car show in support of Ukrainian children's hospital
- Credit: Julie Clark
A Norfolk couple have organised a classic car show aimed at raising funds for crucial supplies which they plan on taking to a Ukrainian hospital.
Julie Clark and Nick Sawyer, who live in Pentney, near King's Lynn, are set to host the event at Narborough Community Centre on Saturday, September 3.
Entry is free and people can enter a classic or sports car for £10.
Miss Clark and Mr Sawyer's goal is to raise money to buy supplies including paracetamol, Calpol, nappies and baby milk for Vinnytsia children's hospital.
They visited Ukraine earlier this year to support animal shelters but, having witnessed scenes of desperation, will return to the hospital in October.
The car show will also feature a range of stalls and food offerings.
The hosts are still looking for a band. Those interested in playing or entering a car should email julieaclark23@gmail.com.
Essential medical supplies can be donated at the show and at Vets4Pets in King's Lynn.
To donate, visit gofund.me/3428a567.