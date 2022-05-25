Norfolk coastal trek named among best UK pub walks

The Norfolk Coast Path and the Peddars Way meet at the beach at Holme-next-the-Sea - Credit: Denise Bradley

A hiking route spanning the Norfolk coastline has been named among the UK’s best pub walks.

The 84-mile Norfolk Coastal Path has been included in a list of the 10 best UK walks with pubs along the way, according to Conde Nast Traveller.

The path, which starts in Hunstanton and finishes in Hopton-on-Sea, offers miles of stunning coastline, countryside and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

In an online article, Conde Nast Traveller wrote: “If you can't manage the whole thing, you can at least get a flavour of the path on the initial western stages from Old Hunstanton, bearing north through marram grass and coastal channels to the Holme Dunes Nature Reserve, retracing your steps via a parallel path inland."

And there are pubs along the way to quench the thirst of walkers, including The White Horse Holme and The Mariner Inn in Old Hunstanton.

The publication also recommends booking a table at The Neptune restaurant in OId Hunstanton.

Other pubs along the 84-mile route include The Two Lifeboats in Sheringham, The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe and The Kings Arms in Blakeney.