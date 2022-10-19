News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Christmas market with 30 local gift and food stalls coming to barn

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:54 AM October 19, 2022
A scene from a previous Norfolk Christmas Fair at Godwick Great Barn. Picture: Supplied by Kate MacN

A scene from a previous Norfolk Christmas Fair at Godwick Great Barn. Picture: Supplied by Kate MacNicol - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk Christmas Fair returns later this year and it will feature 30 of the region's best designers and artisans.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 17 from 9am until 3pm at Godwick Great Barn, near Fakenham.

Visitors will find luxury leather goods, organic cosmetics, stationery, hand-decorated pottery, homeware, jewellery and much more.

Among the newcomers for 2022 are two Norfolk brands, which are Woven Anew, a pre-loved luxury designer pop-up store based at Creake Abbey, and Madeleine Spencer, who is an independent artist and jeweller living on the north Norfolk coast.

Entry costs £5 and all proceeds from this, the tombola and raffle tickets go towards the construction of Orchard Lodge at Thornage Hall Independent Living.

Thornage Hall is an independent charity near Holt which provides supported living, learning and working opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

You can see the full line-up of stalls on the Norfolk Christmas Fair website. 

