All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead
- Credit: Rob Dodsworth
From markets to magical festive trails, there are plenty of reasons to stay positive as all these Norfolk Christmas events can go ahead under Tier 2 restrictions.
Under the new guidance, groups of no more than six can meet outdoors and indoors people must only socialise with their household or support bubble.
These are all the big events, with tickets still available, that can happen either in full or at least in part until December 16 when the restrictions are reviewed.
What: Botanical Garden Bar and Christmas Market
Where: St Simon and St Jude Church, 49 Elm Hill, Norwich, NR3 1HG
When: December 3 to 6, 10 to 13 and 17 to 22, from 12pm-9pm
Cost: Free, booking a slot is advised at curiousdirective.com
Botanical Garden Bar has been created by award-winning theatre company curious directive, which occupies the church, and it is back by popular demand after launching in the summer. This Christmas edition will have a festive market too, with six local businesses, and there will also be gourmet soups, cheeseboards and mince pies.
What: Christmas at Holkham
Where: Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB
When: December 3 to 24
Cost: Various prices, visit holkham.co.uk
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Christmas at Holkham and a whole host of events will take place in the 18th century mansion, where masks will need to be worn, and its grounds, including a Christmas market, tree shop and tractor trailer tours.
What: Enchanted Journey of Light
Where: Thursford, NR21 0AS
When: December 3 until January 10
Cost: £18pp, under-twos free, booking essential at thursford.com
The Enchanted Journey of Light, complete with an indoor Wonderland Trail, replaces the annual Christmas Spectacular this year. The event was rescheduled due to the second lockdown and because of Tier 2 restrictions, household groups that have already booked will need to separate when they go around.
What: The Norfolk Lights Express
Where: Sheringham Station, North Norfolk Railway PLC, Station Approach, NR26 8RA
When: December 3 to January 17
Cost: £16pp, norfolklights-express.co.uk
The Norfolk Lights Express goes on a magical journey between Sheringham and Holt, with illuminated festive scenes on the way. The event is almost sold out and each household group will have their own compartment to adhere to social distancing.
What: My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears
Where: Online
When: From December 4
Cost: From £10.99, thegarage.org.uk/panto
My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears is going online this year and the interactive show has been created by Norwich-based theatre company All-In Productions and is aimed at children aged seven and under and their parents.
What: Junkyard Market
Where: St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 1QA
When: Fridays to Sundays from December 4 to 20, daily December 21 to 24, 26 to 31
Cost: Free, booking opens on November 30 at 6pm at junkyardmarket.co.uk
Thousands of people attended Junkyard Market this summer, which took place outside St Mary's Works, and it is set to return with plenty of tasty food and drink options and socially distanced tables. All ordering is also done on an app to reduce crowding.
What: Mysabar
Where: Castle Quarter Gardens, Norwich, NR1 3DD
When: From December 4
Cost: Free, December 4 to 6 sold out but more dates announced soon at mysabar.co.uk
A winter beer garden with a Scandinavian influence is launching this December in Norwich. There will be tents to sit in and you can book two hour slots, with local food vendors including The Urban Eatery, Figbar and Moco Kitchen.
What: Street Feast at The Ffolkes
Where: The Fflokes, Lynn Road, Hillington, PE31 6BJ
When: Every Friday (5pm-10pm) and Saturday (12pm-10pm) from December 4 until the end of March
Cost: £3, free parking, book a timed entry slot at ffolkes.org.uk/street-feast
The Ffolkes Stables Courtyard has been transformed into a gastro-themed space to eat and there will be ten vendors to choose from, including The Bucket List chip buckets, Byfords, with pizza and gelato, and The Cabin, serving Asian-inspired tacos.
What: Dippy's Christmas Celebration
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW
When: Every weekend from December 4 and daily December 21 to 24
Cost: Park only: £11pp, under 90cm free, £15 additional cost per child for Santa's Grotto (which includes one child and an accompanying adult, £2 per additional adult), booking essential at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/christmas-grotto
The Father Christmas Grotto Experience is available for pre-booked time slots and children will receive a golden ticket from the man in red to exchange for a gift. Across the park there will also be a candy cane trail, live Dippy shows with Christmas carols and, new for 2020, the Magical Present Room, where children can wrap gifts for their parents and loved ones for a small charge.
What: Strictly Christmas
Where: Pavilion Theatre, Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE
When: December 4 to January 1
Cost: Adults £15, under-16s £7.50, cromerpier.co.uk
The Cromer Pier Christmas Show has been replaced with Strictly Christmas this year, which will be a festive-themed variety show, and it has been created by Nigel Hogg Productions. Safety measures include temperature checks on arrival, bubbled seating and a mask requirement. If you have already booked with people outside your household, contact the box office.
What: North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic
Where: Back to the Garden, Letheringsett, NR25 7JJ
When: December 5 to 6/December 12 to 13, 10am to 4pm on all days
Cost: Free
Support the finest artists and makers of Norfolk in a magical setting, with knitwear, jewellery, ceramics, prints, handmade journals and much more. The event will take place outdoors and Back to the Garden farm shop and restaurant will provide hot drinks and hearty meals.
What: Christmas Market
Where: Gibraltar Gardens, 288 Heigham Street, Norwich, NR2 4LZ
When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 5 until December 20, 10am-5pm
Cost: Free
The landlords of the Gibraltar Gardens are utilising their large garden this Christmas with a festive market and car boot sale, offering everything from Christmas trees to clothes, and they will be providing food and drink from the pub.
What: Creake Abbey Christmas Gift Fair
Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake. Fakenham, NR21 9LF
When: December 12, 10am to 3pm
Cost: Free, see full list of stallholders at creakeabbey.co.uk
Support local businesses and do your Christmas shopping at this Covid-safe market, with over 60 food and gift stalls and everything from candles to chutneys on offer.
What: Christmas Spectacular
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: December 12 to January 10, various times
Cost: Adults £21-£26, aged 60+ £18-£23, children £13 to £16, babies on laps free, call 01493 738877 and see full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk
The Christmas Spectacular has been given the green light and features world-class circus acts, swimmers, acrobats, aerialists, stunning effects and the heart stopping Wheel of Death. Audience members will need to wear masks and household groups will be spaced out - if you have already booked with those outside your household then contact the box office.
What: A Right Royal Christmas
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: December 16 to 24, various times
Cost: Various prices, visit norwichtheatre.org
A Right Royal Christmas is the festive programme at Norwich Theatre Royal and there are three shows, which are Panto in a Pickle, starring Norwich’s favourite dame Richard Gauntlett, A Circus Carol, from Lost in Translation Circus, and She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree…with Friends, with comedian Karl Minns. Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker said the team is going "full steam ahead" with rehearsals as they await an update on December 16.
What: Christmas Drive-in Movies
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: December 17 to 22
Cost: From £21.50 per car, popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk
Enjoy festive classics, including Home Alone and Elf, from the comfort of your car as Pop Up Pictures and the Norfolk Showground are bringing back their drive-in cinema for Christmas. Though it launches after December 16, drive-in performances are fine to go ahead in all tiers. There will also be drive-in panto screenings of Jack and the Beanstalk, with more details TBC.
What: Wensum Wonderland
Where: Wensum Valley Hotel Golf & Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP
When: December 17 until 23, time slots from 2pm to 7.45pm
Cost: Adults (18+) £8, children (3+) £6, carers £4, rides additional charge, pre-booking essential at wonderland.musthavetickets.co.uk
A new indoor and outdoor event for 2020, Wensum Wonderland is set to include market stalls, a food court, ice rink, fairground and Father Christmas will also be there. While it starts after restrictions are reviewed, the organisers have made sure they are prepared under Tier 2 restrictions.
What: Luminate Light Trail
Where: Sandringham Estate, PE35 6EN
When: December 17 to January 17, slots from 4.30pm-8.45pm
Cost: Adults (16+): from £14, children (3-15): from £10, under-twos free
The mile-long trail, which takes 60 to 90 minutes to walk around, at the Sandringham Estate starts the day after restrictions are reviewed, but it is all outdoors so the event is going ahead at present.
What: Mother Goose
Where: Princess Theatre, 13 The Green, Hunstanton, PE36 5AH
When: December 19 to January 1 2021, various times
Cost: Adults: £15.00, children: £12.50, concessions: £12.50, family tickets available, princesshunstanton.co.uk
Tom Rolfe Productions is bringing a socially distanced pantomime to the Princess Theatre this Christmas and the show features a cast of five and lasts 90 minutes with no interval. Seats at the show will be in bubbles and the organisers await further guidance, if any, on December 16.