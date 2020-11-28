All the major Christmas events in Norfolk that can go ahead

Published: 6:00 AM November 28, 2020

Botanical Garden Bar is returning to Elm Hill in Norwich, with an added Christmas market, and it is one of the great events still going ahead in Norfolk this Christmas under Tier 2 restrictions. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

From markets to magical festive trails, there are plenty of reasons to stay positive as all these Norfolk Christmas events can go ahead under Tier 2 restrictions.

Under the new guidance, groups of no more than six can meet outdoors and indoors people must only socialise with their household or support bubble.

These are all the big events, with tickets still available, that can happen either in full or at least in part until December 16 when the restrictions are reviewed.

There will a be a range of drinks and hearty refreshments available at Botanical Garden Bar, including gourmet soups - Credit: Rob Dodsworth

What: Botanical Garden Bar and Christmas Market

Where: St Simon and St Jude Church, 49 Elm Hill, Norwich, NR3 1HG

When: December 3 to 6, 10 to 13 and 17 to 22, from 12pm-9pm

Cost: Free, booking a slot is advised at curiousdirective.com

Botanical Garden Bar has been created by award-winning theatre company curious directive, which occupies the church, and it is back by popular demand after launching in the summer. This Christmas edition will have a festive market too, with six local businesses, and there will also be gourmet soups, cheeseboards and mince pies.

Holkham has announced its Christmas programme, including behind-the-scenes tours, a Christmas market and tree shop - Credit: Archant

What: Christmas at Holkham

Where: Holkham Estate, NR23 1AB

When: December 3 to 24

Cost: Various prices, visit holkham.co.uk

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Christmas at Holkham and a whole host of events will take place in the 18th century mansion, where masks will need to be worn, and its grounds, including a Christmas market, tree shop and tractor trailer tours.

Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light - Credit: Archant

What: Enchanted Journey of Light

Where: Thursford, NR21 0AS

When: December 3 until January 10

Cost: £18pp, under-twos free, booking essential at thursford.com

The Enchanted Journey of Light, complete with an indoor Wonderland Trail, replaces the annual Christmas Spectacular this year. The event was rescheduled due to the second lockdown and because of Tier 2 restrictions, household groups that have already booked will need to separate when they go around.

The Norfolk Lights Express in Sheringham - Credit: Archant

What: The Norfolk Lights Express

Where: Sheringham Station, North Norfolk Railway PLC, Station Approach, NR26 8RA

When: December 3 to January 17

Cost: £16pp, norfolklights-express.co.uk

The Norfolk Lights Express goes on a magical journey between Sheringham and Holt, with illuminated festive scenes on the way. The event is almost sold out and each household group will have their own compartment to adhere to social distancing.

Jodie Huggins of Norwich Porridge with the cast of My First Panto Goldilocks and the Three Bears. - Credit: Archant

What: My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Where: Online

When: From December 4

Cost: From £10.99, thegarage.org.uk/panto

My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears is going online this year and the interactive show has been created by Norwich-based theatre company All-In Productions and is aimed at children aged seven and under and their parents.

Junkyard Market is returning for Christmas Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY - Credit: Archant

What: Junkyard Market

Where: St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: Fridays to Sundays from December 4 to 20, daily December 21 to 24, 26 to 31

Cost: Free, booking opens on November 30 at 6pm at junkyardmarket.co.uk

Thousands of people attended Junkyard Market this summer, which took place outside St Mary's Works, and it is set to return with plenty of tasty food and drink options and socially distanced tables. All ordering is also done on an app to reduce crowding.

Mysabar is launching in the Castle Quarter Gardens in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

What: Mysabar

Where: Castle Quarter Gardens, Norwich, NR1 3DD

When: From December 4

Cost: Free, December 4 to 6 sold out but more dates announced soon at mysabar.co.uk



A winter beer garden with a Scandinavian influence is launching this December in Norwich. There will be tents to sit in and you can book two hour slots, with local food vendors including The Urban Eatery, Figbar and Moco Kitchen.

The Bucket List will be one of the vendors at Street Feast at The Ffolkes - Credit: The Bucket List

What: Street Feast at The Ffolkes

Where: The Fflokes, Lynn Road, Hillington, PE31 6BJ

When: Every Friday (5pm-10pm) and Saturday (12pm-10pm) from December 4 until the end of March

Cost: £3, free parking, book a timed entry slot at ffolkes.org.uk/street-feast

The Ffolkes Stables Courtyard has been transformed into a gastro-themed space to eat and there will be ten vendors to choose from, including The Bucket List chip buckets, Byfords, with pizza and gelato, and The Cabin, serving Asian-inspired tacos.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade. - Credit: Archant

What: Dippy's Christmas Celebration

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: Every weekend from December 4 and daily December 21 to 24

Cost: Park only: £11pp, under 90cm free, £15 additional cost per child for Santa's Grotto (which includes one child and an accompanying adult, £2 per additional adult), booking essential at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/christmas-grotto

The Father Christmas Grotto Experience is available for pre-booked time slots and children will receive a golden ticket from the man in red to exchange for a gift. Across the park there will also be a candy cane trail, live Dippy shows with Christmas carols and, new for 2020, the Magical Present Room, where children can wrap gifts for their parents and loved ones for a small charge.

Resident musical director, Nigel Hogg, at the Pavilion Theatre on Cromer Pier ready for the Strictly Variety Show. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

What: Strictly Christmas

Where: Pavilion Theatre, Cromer Pier, NR27 9HE

When: December 4 to January 1

Cost: Adults £15, under-16s £7.50, cromerpier.co.uk

The Cromer Pier Christmas Show has been replaced with Strictly Christmas this year, which will be a festive-themed variety show, and it has been created by Nigel Hogg Productions. Safety measures include temperature checks on arrival, bubbled seating and a mask requirement. If you have already booked with people outside your household, contact the box office.

North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic runs over two weeks - pictured is a hare by printmaker Sue Welfare - Credit: Archant

What: North Norfolk Arts and Crafts Winter Magic

Where: Back to the Garden, Letheringsett, NR25 7JJ

When: December 5 to 6/December 12 to 13, 10am to 4pm on all days

Cost: Free

Support the finest artists and makers of Norfolk in a magical setting, with knitwear, jewellery, ceramics, prints, handmade journals and much more. The event will take place outdoors and Back to the Garden farm shop and restaurant will provide hot drinks and hearty meals.

Landlord Jason Carter with the VIP Pods for dining at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

What: Christmas Market

Where: Gibraltar Gardens, 288 Heigham Street, Norwich, NR2 4LZ

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 5 until December 20, 10am-5pm

Cost: Free

The landlords of the Gibraltar Gardens are utilising their large garden this Christmas with a festive market and car boot sale, offering everything from Christmas trees to clothes, and they will be providing food and drink from the pub.

The Creake Abbey Christmas Gift Fair is going ahead this December. - Credit: Diana Scott

What: Creake Abbey Christmas Gift Fair

Where: Creake Abbey, North Creake. Fakenham, NR21 9LF

When: December 12, 10am to 3pm

Cost: Free, see full list of stallholders at creakeabbey.co.uk

Support local businesses and do your Christmas shopping at this Covid-safe market, with over 60 food and gift stalls and everything from candles to chutneys on offer.

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome - Credit: Archant

What: Christmas Spectacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: December 12 to January 10, various times

Cost: Adults £21-£26, aged 60+ £18-£23, children £13 to £16, babies on laps free, call 01493 738877 and see full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Christmas Spectacular has been given the green light and features world-class circus acts, swimmers, acrobats, aerialists, stunning effects and the heart stopping Wheel of Death. Audience members will need to wear masks and household groups will be spaced out - if you have already booked with those outside your household then contact the box office.

Norwich Theatre Royal is temporarily reopening its doors this December for A Right Royal Christmas with three festive shows - Credit: Archant

What: A Right Royal Christmas

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: December 16 to 24, various times

Cost: Various prices, visit norwichtheatre.org

A Right Royal Christmas is the festive programme at Norwich Theatre Royal and there are three shows, which are Panto in a Pickle, starring Norwich’s favourite dame Richard Gauntlett, A Circus Carol, from Lost in Translation Circus, and She Go Does It Under the Christmas Tree…with Friends, with comedian Karl Minns. Norwich Theatre chief executive Stephen Crocker said the team is going "full steam ahead" with rehearsals as they await an update on December 16.

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back by popular demand. - Credit: Archant

What: Christmas Drive-in Movies

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: December 17 to 22

Cost: From £21.50 per car, popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk

Enjoy festive classics, including Home Alone and Elf, from the comfort of your car as Pop Up Pictures and the Norfolk Showground are bringing back their drive-in cinema for Christmas. Though it launches after December 16, drive-in performances are fine to go ahead in all tiers. There will also be drive-in panto screenings of Jack and the Beanstalk, with more details TBC.

Wensum Wonderland launches this Christmas in Taverham with a festive market and a fairground - Credit: Wensum Wonderland/Getty Images/iStockphoto/JoseIgnacioSoto

What: Wensum Wonderland

Where: Wensum Valley Hotel Golf & Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP

When: December 17 until 23, time slots from 2pm to 7.45pm

Cost: Adults (18+) £8, children (3+) £6, carers £4, rides additional charge, pre-booking essential at wonderland.musthavetickets.co.uk

A new indoor and outdoor event for 2020, Wensum Wonderland is set to include market stalls, a food court, ice rink, fairground and Father Christmas will also be there. While it starts after restrictions are reviewed, the organisers have made sure they are prepared under Tier 2 restrictions.

Luminate is coming to Sandringham this Christmas - Credit: Archant

What: Luminate Light Trail

Where: Sandringham Estate, PE35 6EN

When: December 17 to January 17, slots from 4.30pm-8.45pm

Cost: Adults (16+): from £14, children (3-15): from £10, under-twos free

The mile-long trail, which takes 60 to 90 minutes to walk around, at the Sandringham Estate starts the day after restrictions are reviewed, but it is all outdoors so the event is going ahead at present.

Tom Rolfe Productions - Credit: Archant

What: Mother Goose

Where: Princess Theatre, 13 The Green, Hunstanton, PE36 5AH

When: December 19 to January 1 2021, various times

Cost: Adults: £15.00, children: £12.50, concessions: £12.50, family tickets available, princesshunstanton.co.uk

Tom Rolfe Productions is bringing a socially distanced pantomime to the Princess Theatre this Christmas and the show features a cast of five and lasts 90 minutes with no interval. Seats at the show will be in bubbles and the organisers await further guidance, if any, on December 16.



