7 of the best child-friendly festivals in Norfolk
From a new event where youngsters get coached by sporting stars to a celebration of Thailand, here are some of the best child-friendly festivals in Norfolk running this summer.
1. What: Folk in a Field
Where: Bradmoor Woods, West Acre
When: July 2 to 4
Cost: Day tickets (advance): adults: £35-£50, children: £20-£25/weekend tickets with camping: adults: £70, children: £40 - under-12s free but tickets still need to be booked, folkinafield.co.uk
This award-winning festival is perfect for families and over 20 musicians will perform across the three days from the acoustic, folk and roots music scene.
As well as offering free tickets for under-12s, there are a whole host of activities for children including arts and crafts, clay play and a Mini Monsters session with minibeasts, reptiles and invertebrates.
The event takes place in a stunning woodland location and well behaved dogs are welcome on leads.
2. What: Old Buckenham Airshow
Where: Old Buckenham Airfield
When: July 30 to August 1
Cost: Online prices - Friday day ticket (over-16s): £12, Saturday or Sunday day tickets: adults: £18, disabled person: £10, accompanying carer: free, children (12 to 16): £7.50, under-12s are free all weekend and don't need a ticket/camping package with 10x7 metre pitch: £200 with admission for up to four people - option to add more passes, oldbuckenhamairshow.com
The Old Buckenham Airshow is always one of the big highlights of the summer in Norfolk and there is something for all ages.
Make sure to have your eyes to the skies throughout the weekend, which this year will include Flying Fortress 'Sally B', star of film Memphis Belle and the only flying B-17 in Europe.
There is just as much to do at ground level too, with a funfair, food village, hundreds of classic cars and much more.
3. What: Movies in the Park
Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich
When: August 5 to 7
Cost: £13.50 with one free child ticket per adult on children's films, redcardcomedyclub.com/events/movies-in-the-park
All the family will be in stitches this summer as the organisers of popular festival Laugh in the Park have launched a second event this year with three days of comedy films.
All films will be shown on a large LED screen and there is something to suit all ages, including The Blues Brothers, School of Rock and Ratatouille.
There is also plans for an event called Kids Comedy in the Park on July 30, with more details to be announced soon on the Red Card Comedy Club Facebook page.
4. What: Festival of Sport
Where: Holkham Estate
When: August 13 to 15
Cost: Day tickets: from £105/weekend tickets (no camping): from £190/weekend (with camping): £270 (all prices for one adult and one child), children under-five go free but you still need to book, glamping options available, festivalofsportuk.com
A new festival is launching at the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk this summer, with a jam-packed weekend of sporting activities and entertainment.
Children aged five to 17 will be able to try new sports for the first time, such as archery and trampolining, and receive coaching in sports they already know and love from British world champions and Olympic medallists.
Among the famous faces confirmed to attend so far include rugby legends Austin Healey and Mike Tindall, Olympic and three-time world champion rower Helen Glover and television presenter Steve Backshall will also be there.
The adults will not get left behind, with a whole host of activities such as wellness workshops, fun runs and the chance to play against the sporting legends.
The fun doesn't stop in the evenings with live music, silent discos and an outdoor cinema among the entertainment offerings.
5. What: Magic of Thailand Festival
Where: Eaton Park, Norwich
When: August 14 to 15
Cost: Day tickets £4, under-12s free but tickets still need to be booked, magicofthailand.co.uk
This festival is a great way to introduce your children to a different culture and it is a bargain day out for families.
The touring event aims to bring Thailand to your doorstep and it features authentic food and entertainment.
This includes traditional Thai dancing, shows with spectacular costumes and eating contest I'm British, Get Me Out of Here!, which has included chicken feet and maggots in previous years.
There will also be a traditional market, selling everything from items for the home to clothes, and children's rides.
6. What: Red Rooster Festival
Where: Euston Hall, near Thetford
When: August 27 to 29
Cost: Weekend ticket with camping: £89.50, Sunday ticket with one night of camping: £55, under-12s: up to two free with a paying adult (needs to be booked), family camping pass add-on: £10, redrooster.org.uk
Country and rock and roll festival Red Rooster takes place in a Suffolk village just south of Thetford and the line-up includes Richard Hawley, Jade Bird and Songhoy Blues.
It is a popular choice for families with activities including river swimming, pedalos, games and workshops, den making and bushcraft, dog agility and there will be a dedicated Kids Area.
Food and drink is also a big part of the event, with street food stalls and the new Red Roaster BBQ Pit Arena, where some of the most experienced and exciting fire cooks will do interactive demonstrations.
7. What: Maui Waui Festival
Where: Hill Farm, Gressenhall
When: August 27 to 29
Cost: Day tickets: adults: £50-£65, teenagers (14-17): £35/weekend ticket including camping: adult: £118, teen: £60 - under-13s are free but you still need to book. You can also buy tickets from retailers in Norfolk and Waveney - see list or buy online at mauiwauievents.co.uk
This family-friendly festival normally takes place at Peakhill Farm in Leiston in Suffolk, but due to the pandemic it has moved to a new location in Norfolk for 2021.
The event, which is now in its eighth year, is an international festival of music, performance and arts.
Alongside watching world-class bands, there is cabaret, comedy and also a Kids Area, featuring bouncy castles, crafts and archery.